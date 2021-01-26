Hofmann Sausage Company Introduces Three New Flavors of Beef Jerky as well as Summer Sausage Products to Meat Snack Line

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hofmann Sausage Company announces three new flavors of smoked beef jerky and two flavors of summer sausage to its meat snack category product line. In addition to Prime Rib Smoked Beef Jerky, Hofmann now offers Cherry Maple, Blazin' Hot, and Honey BBQ. New Hofmann Summer Sausage products in Hickory and Hickory & Cheddar are also now available for retail brick and mortar stores and online at hofmannsausage.com.

Hofmann Sausage Company Expands Meat Snack Line

"The new flavors help expand our meat snacks line to offer from mild and sweet products to spicy for those who like it hot," said Pat Favalo, Hofmann Sausage Company's National Sales Manager. "Meat snack sales continue to be strong across the country and these products add to our already successful Hunter Sticks and Beef Jerky offerings in the eastern U.S."

In addition to jerky and summer sausage, Hofmann sells Original, Jalapeno & Cheddar, Garlic, Honey Pepper Bacon, and Teriyaki flavored Hunter Sticks in the meat snack category as well as a variety of hot dogs, sausages, and condiments.

Hofmann Sausage Company is located in Syracuse, New York, and is one of the oldest hot dog and sausage manufacturers in the United States - dating back to a meat market in 1861. Hofmann products are available in grocery retail, big box, convenience stores, and restaurants in several states.

For more information on Hofmann Sausage Company, contact Rebecca Baker, Chief Marketing Officer, 315-437-7257, or visit https://hofmannsausage.com.

