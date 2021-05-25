Hofmann Sausage Company Launches Relish for the First Time

SYRACUSE, N.Y., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hofmann Sausage Company announces the addition of relishes, adding more condiments to their product line. The first flavors to roll out are: Original Pickle, Traditional Sweet Pepper, and Sweet Jalapeno. The products come in 473mL/16 fluid ounce glass jars and will be sold for retail shelves and in-store, endcap displays.

Sweet Jalapeno, Traditional Sweet Pepper, and Original Pickle Relishes by Hofmann Sausage Company, Syracuse, New York.

Independent grocers and meat markets in Upstate New York are the first retailers to sell the Hofmann relishes, including but not limited to: Chanatry's Hometown Market (Utica, NY) Green Hills (Syracuse, NY), Spera's (Cicero, NY), Nichol's Supermarkets (Liverpool, NY), The Dexter Market (Dexter, NY), Scriba Meats (Oswego, NY), Gregg's Market (Marathon, NY and Whitney Point, NY), Mohawk Village Market (Mohawk, NY), Kalil's Grocery (Inlet, NY), Big M (DeRuyter, NY and Sherburne, NY), Buster's Market (Scottsville, NY), Mazzye's Meats (Liverpool, NY), Reid's Food Barn (Olean, NY), Save a lot (Fulton, NY), Canisteo Shurfine (Canisteo, NY), Perry Market Place (Perry, NY), T-Burg Shur-Save (Trumansburg, NY), Terry's Food Mart (Cato, NY).

"Our mustards are hugely successful, so we wanted to add other condiments to our product line," said Ron Tomacchio, Chief Operating Officer for Hofmann Sausage Company. "These relishes are made with quality ingredients and they are full of flavor – like all of our Hofmann products. And they are a nice addition to our brand complementing and topping off our hot dogs and sausages." Other condiments as well as hot dogs and sausages are sold under the Hofmann name.

Hofmann Sausage Company is located in Syracuse, New York, and is one of the oldest hot dog and sausage manufacturers in the United States - dating back to a meat market in 1861. Hofmann products are available in grocery retail, big box, convenience stores, restaurants, and stadiums in several states.

For more information on Hofmann Sausage Company, contact Rebecca Baker, Chief Marketing Officer, 315-437-7257, or visit https://hofmannsausage.com.

Media Contact:

Rebecca Baker

Hofmann Sausage Company

C: (214) 616-9033

O: (315) 437-7257

[email protected]

SOURCE Hofmann Sausage Company

