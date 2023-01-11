Hofmann Sausage Company New Product Drop, Korean BBQ Jerky

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hofmann Sausage Company announces the production release of Korean Style BBQ Flavor Smoked Pork Jerky. This jerky is the first pork jerky product to be sold under the Hofmann brand. Other jerky products by the company include Prime Rib Smoked Beef Jerky, Cherry Maple Smoked Beef Jerky, and Honey BBQ Smoked Beef Jerky.

Korean BBQ jerky is all about balance and contrast between flavors of our pork combined with soy, brown sugar, rice wine vinegar, ginger, sesame, Chipotle peppers, and more…sweet, smoky, and a little spicy. It all works together for an incredible taste. Pat Favalo, Hofmann's National Sales Manager

Hofmann distributes four varieties of jerky, six flavors of hunter sticks - Original, Honey Pepper Bacon, Teriyaki, Garlic, Hot & Spicy, Jalapeño Cheddar - and two flavors of summer sausage -Hickory and Hickory & Cheddar - all of which are in the meat snack category. These products are sold in eastern U.S. grocery and convenience stores.

According to Statista, sales of meat snacks in the U.S. reached about USD 3.5Bn in 2019 and the category continues to grow. And IRI found that U.S. consumer snacking continues to increase as reported by Winsight Grocery Business.

"Korean BBQ flavor which started off as more of a limited trend has shown that it most likely will stick around as it has made its way to mainstream grocery products," says Pat Favalo, National Sales Manager for Hofmann. "We try to give the people what they want which is showcased in our meat snack items like the Korean BBQ jerky, Jalapeno Cheddar Hunter Sticks, and other products."

Hofmann Sausage Company is one of the oldest hot dog and sausage manufacturers in the United States - dating back to a meat market in 1861 and incorporation in 1879 in Syracuse, New York. Hofmann started selling meat snack items in 2018 adding to its product mix.

For more information on Hofmann Sausage Company, contact Rebecca Baker, Chief Marketing Officer, 315-437-7257, or visit https://hofmannsausage.com.

