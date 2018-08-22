Hofmann Sausage Company Sponsors Florida State University Athletics

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Sept. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hofmann Sausage Company is sponsoring Florida State University ("FSU") Athletics, specifically football, baseball, and softball for the 2018-2019 seasons. In addition to the marketing sponsorship, Sodexo, the concessionaire for Florida State University Athletics, is purchasing Beef Franks and Cheddar Beer Bratwurst, which will be sold beginning today at Doak Campbell Stadium at the start of football season and later for baseball and softball at Mike Martin Field at Dick Howser Stadium and JoAnne Graf Field – all three on FSU's campus.

"We are excited to be partnering with FSU Athletics and supporting our fan base in Tallahassee and beyond by having concessions sell our amazing hot dogs and sausages," said William Hulley, Chief Operating Officer of Hofmann Sausage Company. "Hofmann products are already in many grocery stores across the state and this is a way to help our brand grow in the southeast and bring a little bit of home to Central New York transplants in Florida."

Hofmann Sausage Company is based in Syracuse, New York and is one of the oldest hot dog and sausage manufacturers in the United States - dating back to 1879. Hofmann products are available in grocery retail, big box stores, restaurants, on college campuses, and in stadiums and other venues in several states. Hofmann products are minimally processed, no MSG added, no by-products, and most are gluten-free.

For more information, contact Rebecca Baker, Hofmann Sausage Company, or visit http://hofmannsausage.com/.

Rebecca Baker



Hofmann Sausage Company



C: (214) 616-9033



rbakerhof@gmail.com

SOURCE Hofmann Sausage Company

