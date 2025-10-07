Hog Farmers and Meat Businesses to Rally at U.S. Capitol to Support Prop. 12 and Family Farms

WASHINGTON, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A coalition of meat companies, retailers, and hog farmers from across the country will meet in Washington, D.C. on October 8th to oppose the highly contentious Save Our Bacon Act and Food Security and Farm Protection Act (formerly the Ending Agricultural Trade Suppression Act (EATS) Act) — legislation that would put family farmers out of business and end responsible farming practices.

At 2:00 p.m., more than 200 farmers from 30 states will gather at the National Press Club to defend California's Proposition 12 and Massachusetts's Question 3 and oppose congressional efforts to overturn these critical pro-family farmer laws.

The farmers and meat companies will hold a press conference and meet with members of Congress to emphasize the significant risks the proposed legislation poses to farmers, businesses, and consumers. A gestation crate containing a realistic "pig" will also be on display to demonstrate the controversial practice — banned in red and blue states alike — that some in the pork industry are attempting to legalize again.

On October 9th, tractors and pick-up trucks will circle the Capitol area with large American flags and banners.

For thousands of family farmers, laws like Proposition 12 and Question 3 are a lifeline. If Congress wipes out these humane farming standards, it would devastate family farmers who have invested in crate-free systems while stripping states' ability to pass their own agricultural laws.

"My farm is Prop. 12-certified, and it's never operated better. Prop. 12's standards made our farm more resilient," said Brent Hershey, President of Hershey Ag. "Healthier animals mean fewer losses and better productivity, and Prop. 12 provides a market that actually rewards the hard work we put in."

"Voters made their voices heard, and we agree with them that animals deserve space to move," said Russ Kremer, a Missouri hog farmer and Head of Farm Partnerships for True Story Foods. "Prop. 12 gives small farms like ours the opportunity to survive during a time when agriculture is heavily consolidated and independent farmers are being pushed out. If Congress rolls back Prop. 12, that's a move against family farmers."

Upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2023, Proposition 12 sets minimum space requirements for pigs, hens, and calves, ensuring animals have room to stand, turn around, and extend their limbs. Already, an estimated 27 percent of U.S. pork producers have made or are working to make investments to access California's Proposition 12 market.

In addition to robust farmer adoption of Prop. 12 standards, numerous leading meat companies have announced support of the crate-free law, including Perdue Farms and its pork brands Niman Ranch and Coleman All Natural Meats, True Story Foods, and ButcherBox, the direct-to-consumer meat and seafood brand.

"The farmers who invested in meeting Prop. 12 standards took a risk to do the right thing, and we're proud to partner with them," said Mike Salguero, founder and CEO of ButcherBox. "Consumer interest in animal welfare continues to accelerate with no signs of slowing down, and undermining Prop. 12 punishes the producers who stepped up and the consumers who voted in favor of farming practices they believe in."

Public opinion strongly favors these reforms. Nearly seven in ten Americans oppose the use of gestation crates, with only 8 percent in support. The California and Massachusetts laws both passed overwhelmingly at the ballot box with 63 percent and 78 percent approval, respectively.

"Gestation crates are inhumane. Period," said Phil Gatto, CEO of True Story Foods. "We're proud to work with American family farmers, many of whom have made significant investments into converting their farms to be Prop 12 compliant. This rollback would be catastrophic."

"Family farms like mine depend on humane, crate-free farming because it's what consumers want and what's right for the animals," said Trisha Zachman of Feathered Acres Learning Farm & Inn, a supplier to the national meat brand Niman Ranch, in Belgrade, MN. "Voters in states like Massachusetts and California made it clear they want transparency in how food is raised. Congress has no business overturning those decisions and taking away the markets that keep farms like mine alive."

Interviews with participating farmers, meat companies, and members of Congress will be available to credentialed press.

Media contact:

Holly Bice | [email protected]

SOURCE Responsible Meat Coalition