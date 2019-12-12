Hogan Consulting Group Named to Prestigious 2019 Next-Gen 250 List

CHESTERTON, Ind., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hogan Consulting Group is pleased to announce its addition to the 2019 CRN Next-Gen 250 list. This list of 250 distinguished companies from across the country acknowledges IT solution providers who have successfully transformed their businesses to meet the demands of emerging technologies.

All recipients have been in business less than 20 years and have adapted to a fast moving and ever-evolving marketplace with a notable penchant for bringing key technologies to their clients before they become mainstream.

"We are thrilled to receive the recognition from CRN," said Mike Hogan, President of Hogan Consulting Group. "It has always been our primary goal to match our clients' business needs with cutting-edge technology solutions that drive stronger business outcomes. Our role has always been to bring innovative solutions to our clients so they can focus on growing their businesses," he added.

The CRN 2019 Next-Gen 250 list highlights 250 technology solution providers that have developed skills, solutions and services supporting leading-edge technologies that are driving todays IT.

"From AI consulting to managed services, to End User Computing and IT security, our clients rely on Hogan Consulting Group to provide consulting strategy and direction to simplify overall IT infrastructure while consistently increasing user productivity," said Hogan. "It truly is an honor to be acknowledged and named to the 2019 Next-Gen 250 list."

Hogan Consulting Group is headquartered in Chesterton, IN, with regional offices in Carmel, IN, Cincinnati, OH, and Louisville, KY. The firm is 100% employee-owned and provides IT consulting and managed IT services to leading industries across the country. These industry groups include capital markets, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, higher education, insurance, legal services, manufacturing, public sector, technology and travel. Our mission is to design and deploy secure, anytime access and strategic direction to mission-critical business applications and data to enable productivity from anywhere in the world.

