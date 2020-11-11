Hogansville Elementary School wins Danimals and NFL PLAY 60 Virtual Recess Takeover Contest

As the contest's grand prize winner, students, teachers and administrators at Hogansville Elementary in Hogansville, Georgia were treated to a day they won't soon forget. They received the unforgettable grand prize of a special virtual recess takeover featuring a virtual meet-and-greet with NFL superstar running back Mark Ingram. Each student also received a 'swag bag' with fitness equipment from Danimals® and teachers received a stocked fridge in the teacher's lounge.

Dollar General learned about the school being honored and the efforts to support literacy and education and was eager to add support towards the initiative. As a part of its Reading Revolution program, Dollar General Corporation provided a generous $50,000 gift to support the school's literacy initiatives. The Company also awarded approximately $10,000 in supplies, which included a book for every student and gift cards and 3M supplies to teachers, staff, and administrators.

"During this time when education has been disrupted and there is a threat of a widening academic achievement gap, we are grateful for all the educators who are working to ensure their students receive continuous educational support," said Denine Torr, Dollar General's Senior Director of Community Initiatives. "Through our mission of Serving Others, we are proud to join Danimals® and help Hogansville Elementary build healthy bodies and minds."

Hogansville Elementary, which is approximately one hour southwest of Atlanta, worked to ensure its school community had the necessary food and resources at the start of the pandemic. In fact, the school's teachers and staff personally delivered meals to students' homes, and the principal and counselor directly called each household.

"Schools are such an important source of consistent nutrition and physical activity for kids, particularly those experiencing food-insecurity," says Amanda Fried, Associate Brand Manager at Danone North America. "We were inspired by the great lengths that the staff at Hogansville Elementary took to continue to support their students amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. We are thrilled to join forces with like-minded partners to celebrate and give back to one of the many deserving schools."

While Hogansville Elementary's Principal, Gina Turner, was aware of the virtual recess award for her school, the Dollar General donation came as a complete surprise. "Today was an incredible day for Hogansville. The prizes and donation we received today will do a world of good for our staff who have worked so hard, and our students who have experienced so much change this year."

K-12 foodservice staff members from across the country were invited to nominate a school, and the contest received nearly 100 submissions with stories of K-12 schools going above and beyond for their students and their communities during the pandemic.

Danimals also awarded 10 runner-up schools with a NFLShop.com gift card, along with a personalized video message from Mark Ingram. The runner-up schools were Madison Park Middle in Phoenix, AZ; Clayton Partnership in Thornton, CO; Bella Romero Academy in Greeley, CO; Hawthorn Hill Elementary in Lee's Summit, MO; Hazlewood Elementary in Town Creek, AL; T.G. Barr in Phoenix, AZ; Matthew Arthur Elementary in Kathleen, GA; Ridge View Community School in Dexter, ME; Roscommon Middle in Roscommon, MI; and Troutman Elementary in Troutman, NC.

To learn more about Danimals®, visit www.danimals.com.

