Hogg Outfitters Expands Product Line with New Tumblers, Accessories, Apparel and Coolers

News provided by

Hogg Outfitters LLC

17 May, 2023, 11:11 ET

EDISON, N.J. and HOUSTON, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hogg Outfitters also known as The Stainless Depot is the ideal one-stop shop for all of your customization needs! Introducing the shop that began the tumbler craze and is sure to continue to take the customization industry by storm. Designed to be a spot for both wholesale and retail where customers can get the hottest drinkware styles, best deals, best quality, great customer service, and the fastest shipping turnaround.

Hogg Outfitters began with three double-wall, vacuum insulated, stainless steel tumbler options (20oz tumbler, 30oz tumbler and a can cooler). The tumblers are designed to keep drinks cold for 24 hours and hot up to 8!  Hogg then expanded to different sizes and styles. Now, there are over 200+ different styles to choose from: acrylic, stainless, sublimatable, varying from 8oz to 100oz. Next, Hogg began to expand to coolers and now sublimatable accessories such as: shirts, hoodies, sweatshirts, candles, koozies, blankets, the list goes on and on, and it won't stop here.

The best deals - Hogg Outfitters places importance on maintaining a low price so that the tumblers, coolers, and accessories can be purchased by an array of consumers. The pricing is low, the sales are often, and there is always free shipping on any purchase over $125.

The best quality - Being a US based supplier, Hogg Outfitters already places great importance on quality products. They also prioritize customer service.

The fastest shipping turnaround - Allowing customers to receive their order as soon as possible is one of Hogg's main goals!

About Hogg Outfitters

Hogg Outfitters was started in early 2017. After gathering years of experience selling on Amazon, eBay and Walmart.com Hogg Outfitters' decided to manufacture their own tumblers. It all started in a private wholesale Facebook group and in just three short months, the group went from 10 members to 10,000 (and now over 84,000). This group is the perfect place for Hogg customer's to get inspiration for their cups - from glitter/epoxy, powder coating, sublimation, laser etching, etc., as well as be informed about any sales or new products!

Founded in 2017, Hogg Outfitters is headquartered in New Jersey and Texas. For more information, visit thestainlessdepotcompany.com

SOURCE Hogg Outfitters LLC

