Hohem Announces 20% Off Their First Built-in AI Visual Tracking Gimbal iSteady V2 For Amazon Prime Day

iSteady V2 is Hohem's latest smartphone gimbal with an independent AI tracking system. It is very compact, weighing only 0.58 lbs, and can be easily folded into a pocket. It has a component composed of the chip, AI sensor, and LED video light on top of iSteady V2. Many users call this upgrade a revolution since iSteady V2 is like an eye to identifying the outline of the human body for intelligent tracking without any app required. No matter the user is facing iSteady V2, sideways, or back to it, it is able to track automatically for all apps such as YouTube, Instagram, Zoom, and so on. Next, the smart tracking of iSteady V2 is achieved by its independent chip, so there is no need for an internet connection and app requirement, and also highly secure for not recording any user data. Besides, three adjustable brightness levels of LED video light are also helpful to the users, especially in a dark light environment.

iSteady X2 is also Hohem's latest smartphone gimbal and equipped with wireless remote control. It's good for vloggers, influencers and creators to take a video and snap a picture easily and remotely. Whether the user is alone or takes a group photo with friends, just press the shutter button to start.

As the extremely lightweight 3-Axis handheld smartphone gimbal stabilizer, iSteady X only weighs 0.57 lbs, while the Max Payload is still 0.62 lbs. This smartphone gimbal can be put in your pocket or carried in your bag without any unnecessary burden.

It is a smartphone gimbal works perfectly with iPhone and Android Smartphones, quick Bluetooth connection, 2.3-3.5 inch phone clip width, fit for most smartphone under 6'' screen, and supports native cameras and most beauty apps.

It is an action camera gimbal that features IPX 4 water resistance & 12 hours of battery life, compatible with GoPro Hero 8/7/6/5/4/3, DJI OSMO Action, Sony RX0, SJCAM, YI cam, or other action cameras under 160 gram.

It is a 3-in-1 gimbal that easily fits action cameras GoPro Hero8, almost all kinds of mobile phones in the market like iPhone 11 pro max and compact cameras such as SONY RX100M7/Canon G7x/Panasonic DMC-LX10.

About Hohem

Hohem is a global leading gimbal technology company with a strong ability on independently-developed technique, production, and sales. As Hohem always believe 'Make the moment, Enjoy it', what Hohem wants to convey is that everyone is a life recorder, every moment of life is worth recording, and pleasure makes all meaningful.

