Hohem Tech Wins a 2020 SVIEF Disruptive Innovation Award for world's lightest 3-axis smartphone gimbal

Hohem Tech is a professional gimbal brand who leads the trend of gimbal industry. It has successfully launched various types of stabilizers for smartphone, action camera and mirrorless & DSLR camera, and sells to more than 80 countries globally, such as 3-axis smartphone gimbal iSteady X and splash proof action camera gimbal iSteady Pro 3, which are recently released.

Based in Shenzhen, Hohem was founded by Min Chen in 2014. In the beginning, Hohem started with the development of drones. After success production of unmanned autonomous driving system, it drove him to discover the infinite potential of the stabilizer industry, and also strengthens his conviction in further technology researching. As the company is rapidly growing, Hohem is the first company in the world which created smartphone gimbal with the face tracking function. During the past 6 years of hard work, Hohem has built a good reputation from the market since its innovative technology, reliable quality and affordable price.

In 2020, Hohem launched its latest and the world's lightest foldable three-axis gimbal. It features Hohem latest iSteady 3.0 anti-shaky stabilization techbology and use impact-modified nylon material with glass fiber to make the gadget stronger than ordinary plastic materials and also reduce the weight to only 259g. As yet, iSteady X is still the lightest 3-axis smartphone gimbal in the market. This allows users to have more flexibility in using iSteady X anytime, anywhere with less burden. Besides, iSteady X also can help videography beginners to easily create great videos with different shooting angles and auto-shooting templates. It's perfect for YouTube making, daily vlog, family video, live broadcast and more fun activities.

Pricing and availability

iSteady X is available at the Hohem Official Website for a very affordable price of $69. Click the link to buy: https://www.hohem.com/products/hohem-isteady-x-smartphone-gimbal-stabilizer

Follow us on Social Media to win a free gimbal:

Website: www.hohem.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/HohemGlobal

Instagram: www.instagram.com/hohemtech

YouTube: www.youtube.com/c/HohemTechOfficial

SOURCE Hohem

Related Links

http://www.hohem.com/

