Hohem to Launch the First Wireless Microphone Mic-01 at CES 2024

--Innovative Gimbals brand, Hohem, today launched a new product- Hohem Mic 01 globally and it will be shown at CES.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hohem is known for its Gimbals Stabilizer and innovative AI features that help everyone capture wonderful moments. But Hohem never stays in one place for too long, and now it's adding Hohem Mic-01, seeing how Hohem enables everyone to be a creator.

The new Hohem Mic-01 is portable, easy to use, widely compatible, and provides high-fidelity sound quality. It's the perfect choice for interviews, field recordings, and video creation.

Hohem Mic-01: Ultimate Wireless Microphone for Content Creators hohem_LPR_New

High-quality Sound with Reduced Noise

The Hohem Mic-01 comes with cutting-edge DSP noise cancellation, which provides effective environmental noise cancellation and could make the video voice clean and clear. It boasts a 48kHz sampling rate, 64dB signal-to-noise ratio (SNR), and 2.4GHz transmission – elevating audio quality to new heights. It is an ideal solution for capturing clean and crisp voices for video creators and focusing on natural sound for the interview.

Ultra-long battery life and Superior Range

Battery life is another concern for users, and Hohem Mic-01 performs well. Each transmitter's duration is 7.5 hours and can reach up to 20 hours with a fully charged charging case. It also supports up to 656ft (200m) stable and high fidelity audio receiving work distance. Perfect for outdoor video vlogs and worry-free the battery life and transmission range.

Compact and Lightweight design, Ease of use and convenience

The Hohem Mic-01 weighs 110.8g and is compact at 80.0mm x 64.0mm x 30.6mm (W/H/D). With its lightweight and compact design, it can be taken anywhere. Hohem Mic-01 is easy to use. One touch lets users take photos, record, mute, and effortlessly switch between the Recording modes, Standard Noise Cancellation, and Strong Noise Cancellation modes.

Price and Availability

Hohem Mic-01 Wireless Microphones are now sold globally. It has a lightning version and an Android version to meet the users' needs. It is available for purchase from store.hohem.com and the official store on Amazon.

About Hohem:

Hohem is a leading global Gimbals Stabilizer in smartphones, action cameras, and DSLR and mirrorless cameras. Hohem is dedicated to making photography and film-making equipment more accessible and intelligent for everyone to use. Its innovation Gimbals Stabilizer has been chosen by customers in over 50 countries.

For more information, visit our:

Website: www.hohem.com

Online Store: store.hohem.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/HohemTechOfficial

Instagram: www.instagram.com/hohem_global

YouTube: www.youtube.com/@HohemTechOfficial

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2314202/KV_1080_1080.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2150200/hohem_LPR_New.jpg