Hohem Unveils Compact, Powerful iSteady MT3 Series AI Stabilizers and Its First SSD Designed To Simplify and Elevate Video Creation

Increasing functionality with improved speed and ease of use, Hohem's latest products make professional-quality video capture easy for consumers, vloggers and professionals

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hohem , a global leader in intelligent imaging and stabilization technology, today unveiled its next-generation iSteady MT3 AI Stabilizers alongside its first solid-state drive, the Hohem SSD-01, at CES 2026. Together, these products highlight Hohem's growing innovations to empower users to film, stabilize, and store with professional precision, speed and simplicity.

The new Hohem iSteady MT3 Pro and MT3 AI stabilizers advance the company's legacy in intelligent stabilization with refined design, upgraded AI tracking, and enhanced control for superior balance and precision. Compact yet powerful, the MT3 Series combines lightweight engineering with innovative features for shooting video, making it easier than ever for both beginners and professionals to capture smooth, cinematic shots in numerous environments. The MT3 Pro features increased expandability for larger devices with a 5.5 lb payload, a removable, wire-free remote control with a 1.4-inch full-color display, and a next-generation multimodal AI tracking system engineered to recognize and track a wide range of subjects across expansive shooting environments. Expanding its innovation into storage, Hohem's SSD-01 is the first SSD on the market to integrate storage expansion, microphone connectivity, and charging ports while also supporting Apple ProRes RAW and Open Gate video recording on the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max. It is compatible across major operating systems and delivers speeds up to 2000 MB/s read and 1800 MB/s write, giving creators faster, smarter, and more connected tools for video capture and post-production.

"We're leading the next wave of intelligent imaging by giving creators tools that are as powerful as they are accessible," said Hohem CEO Chen Min. "From everyday consumers and influencers to professional filmmakers, our goal is to remove barriers—making advanced stabilization, AI tracking, and high-speed storage simpler, smarter, and more affordable for everyone. With the MT3 Series and SSD-01, we've redefined what it means to record video with increased ease and improved functionality, unlocking greater creative freedom for our customers."

iSteady MT3 Pro and iSteady MT3: Smarter Stabilization for Every Creator

Hohem's new iSteady MT3 Series redefines what creators should expect from a stabilizer, combining intelligent tracking, refined ergonomics, and powerful stabilization in a compact, travel-ready design. The iSteady MT3 Pro delivers industry-leading capabilities with its powerful touchscreen remote and multimodal AI tracking, and the MT3 provides an even more mobile option that is perfect for vloggers, influencers and content creators. Featuring a built-in 2MP AI camera and Hohem's latest iSteady 10.0 stabilization algorithm, both models deliver smooth, cinematic high-resolution footage even in challenging conditions, solving common frustrations like motor lag, drift, and unbalanced movement that are common with traditional stabilizers. The MT3 Series delivers some of the most comprehensive stabilizers on the market, combining advanced capabilities with competitive pricing—$329 for the MT3, $449 for the MT3 Pro, and $549 for the MT3 Pro Kit.

The iSteady MT3 Pro gives filmmakers increased control and flexibility with its detachable remote featuring a vivid 1.4-inch full-color flatscreen, allowing for live feed monitoring and touchscreen operation from up to 33 ft away. Trained on a million-level AI model, its next-generation multimodal AI tracking natively recognizes people, cars, pets, and more, with an upgraded 2 MP sensor extending face-recognition distance to 26 feet. With gesture, touch, and trigger controls, creators can adjust and manage tracking instantly and conveniently for any shot. Featuring iSteady 10.0 stabilization, 40% stronger motor torque over previous generations, and a 5.5 lb payload, as well as multiple mounting points for accessories including Hohem's optional Spot Mini follow focus motor, the MT3 Pro offers incredible responsiveness, stability, and versatility for even more polished, professional productions. The Hohem iSteady MT3 Pro Kit adds the optional and lightweight Spot Mini Motor with three-level speed control and Upgraded Sling Handgrip for all-round stability.

The even lighter iSteady MT3 gives everyday creators, streamers, and vloggers smooth, reliable stabilization. It offers up to 13 hours of battery life and weighs just under 1.7 lb with a 3 lb payload, supporting mirrorless cameras, vlog cameras, action cams and smartphones without extra cost for adapters. A bright 0.4-inch OLED display keeps operation simple, while AI-powered human tracking up to 16.4 ft and gesture controls help maintain steady framing and offer hands-free convenience for solo filming. With quick vertical switching, intuitive balancing, and compatibility with optional accessories such as the sling handgrip and standard remote, the MT3 makes it easy to capture clean, professional shots at home or on the go.

Hohem SSD-01: Portable Power for Pro-Grade Capture

Expanding its ecosystem beyond stabilization, Hohem has introduced the SSD-01, a compact, high-speed portable SSD built to meet the growing demands of mobile and professional creators. Weighing just 1 oz and measuring 2.4 in × 1.22 in × 0.6 in, the SSD-01 offers storage options of 1 TB at $219 and 2 TB at $339. The SSD-01 offers an ultra-light form that integrates directly with stabilizers, cameras, and mobile devices—no clutter and no interference with the camera lens. It delivers read speeds up to 2000 MB/s and write speeds up to 1800 MB/s via two USB 3.2 Gen ports, providing reliable, high-throughput data transfer for 4K and high-frame-rate video capture. The SSD-01 also includes three Type-C ports that function as a 3-in-1 Versatile Hub for capacity expansion, microphone receivers, and up to 65W fast charging, enabling uninterrupted recording without extra accessories.

Supporting Apple ProRes RAW and Open Gate recording on the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, the SSD-01 enables creators to capture full-sensor, high-bitrate 4K 120 fps footage with exceptional stability and fidelity—ideal for maintaining cinematic quality and flexibility in post-production. Its auto-save feature protects files from unexpected interruptions, making it a dependable solution for critical shoots. Engineered for real-world use, it is water-resistant and drop-resistant up to 6.5 ft, and comes with an aluminum case with ABS protection for additional durability. The SSD-01 streamlines file transfer across smartphones, tablets, and computers, giving creators a fast, durable, and universally connected storage solution wherever they work.

With the launch of the iSteady MT3 Series and the SSD-01, Hohem continues to strengthen its position as a leader in intelligent imaging—offering creators comprehensive tools that make professional-grade stabilization, capture, and storage easier and more accessible than ever. The iSteady MT3 Series will be available at Amazon, B&H Photo and Hohem's website in late February, and at Best Buy in early March, with more details on SSD-01 availability with the retailer to follow.

To see the MT3 Series stabilizers, the SSD-01 and the latest products from Hohem at CES, you can visit the company's booth, #30313, located at LVCC, South Hall 1. For more information on Hohem, visit www.hohem.com .

About Hohem

Hohem is a global leader in intelligent imaging and stabilization technology, dedicated to empowering creators of all levels to capture life with clarity, creativity, and ease. Founded in Shenzhen, China, Hohem combines precision engineering with advanced AI to deliver award-winning stabilizers and smart imaging tools for smartphones, cameras, and action devices. From its pioneering AI tracking systems and detachable touchscreen controls to its modular, cross-device compatibility, Hohem continually redefines what's possible in mobile videography. Available worldwide through leading retailers and online platforms, Hohem products bring professional-grade filming capabilities to everyone—from everyday storytellers to seasoned content creators.

