Hohhot named Dairy Breeding Capital of China

News provided by

chinadaily.com.cn

09 Aug, 2023, 02:38 ET

BEIJING, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

Hohhot, capital city of North China's Inner Mongolia autonomous region, was awarded the title of "Dairy Breeding Capital of China" by the Dairy Association of China on Aug 5 during the World Dairy Industry Conference.

Continue Reading
Cows produce milk aplenty in the Mengniu Dairy Industrial Park, located in Hohhot. [Photo/Hohhot news network]
Cows produce milk aplenty in the Mengniu Dairy Industrial Park, located in Hohhot. [Photo/Hohhot news network]

The city will continue to optimize resource allocation and emphasize the important role of dairy cattle and sheep breeding technology innovation. It aims to promote the gathering of high-end innovation elements in breeding enterprises and transform more innovative achievements into practical productivity.

As a leading city in China's dairy industry, Hohhot has made significant progress in breeding and technology innovation. It has established collaborations between dairy enterprises, universities, and research institutions. These partnerships have greatly facilitated the exchange of knowledge and technology transfer, contributing to the rapid development of the local dairy industry.

The recognition as the "Dairy Breeding Capital of China" further highlights Hohhot's commitment to becoming a hub for dairy breeding and technological advancement. The city will continue to attract investment and talent, fostering an environment conducive to research and development in the dairy sector.

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn

Also from this source

Hohhot named world's dairy sci-tech capital

Indústria de convenções e exposições em Xiamen experimenta rápida recuperação

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.