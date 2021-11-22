Hohmann Announces Art Miami 2021 Highlights

PALM DESERT, Calif., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For this year's Art Miami, November 30 - December 5, 2021, Hohmann will present a distinct array of work reflecting the company's newly expanded direction. After operating for years as a traditional retail-model gallery, owner Christian Hohmann has transitioned the brand into an appointment-only private museum-style gallery a second location programmed as an educational, special exhibition, and event space, and has become widely noted in Palm Springs, California for contributing to the area's burgeoning public art scene with important and renowned works that have placed the desert on the map as a serious art destination.

New Sculptures by Julian Voss-Andreae New works by jd hansen and Claudia Meyer

Says Hohmann, "This year in Miami, we will feature a diverse sampling of artists that we represent both locally and internationally as well as preview major secondary market works from the modern art canon. We will also present work by artists who have made a mark in the psyche of the global community through public pieces, albeit on a smaller scale for the individual collector."

The Art Miami booth concept also reflects Hohmann's increasing collaboration with David Austin of Austin Art Projects. The former competitors met over a real estate transaction, when Hohmann purchased Austin's gallery building in 2018 and since then the two seasoned art world contemporaries found more and more common ground. Earlier this year, Hohmann and Austin decided on a more permanent presence of Austin's portfolio at Hohmann, and this partnership will be reflected in Miami as well.

Secondary market highlights curated by Austin will include large paintings by two noted abstract expressionists and major contributors to the history of postwar American painting: Helen Frankenthaler and Sam Francis. Two mid-size paintings by Columbian figurative artist and sculptor Fernando Botero, a 1960s painting by Tom Wesselmann as well as a major cut-out, sculptures by Japanese ceramicist Jun Kaneko and Deborah Butterfield, a painting by Ed Ruscha, new works by Charles Arnoldi, and much more.

Hohmann brings brand new works by his Contemporary artists, including four new sculptures by quantum physicist turned sculptor Julian Voss-Andreae, who is known for work constructed from parallel slabs of stainless steel, or "wave fronts," which compel an exercise in perception. Viewers are meant to walk around the piece and experience the juxtaposition between perceiving a solid body and then watching it disappear.

New LED backlit works by Swiss contemporary fine and industrial artist Claudia Meyer.

An installation of small works on wood by luminous German abstract painter Udo Noeger, whose primary medium is light.

Art world provocateur and bad boy David Cerny is bringing a portrait of Albert Einstein from his Scientists series.

Sculptures by Swiss American artist Roger Reutimann, whose semi-abstract sculptures made from contemporary materials like cast stainless steel and fiberglass transform the inexhaustible subject of the human figure into innovative works of art finished with high gloss automotive paints.

Sculptures by jd hansen whose elongated metal works evoke the juxtaposition between vulnerability and strength, drawing inspiration from both human and animal forms.

Recognized as one of the preeminent international modern and contemporary art fairs, Art Miami will showcase an array of iconic and important art works, dynamic projects, and special installations from more than 130 international galleries. For the fourth year, the fair will be held at the prestigious waterfront location of One Miami Herald Plaza on Biscayne Bay nestled between the Venetian and MacArthur Causeways in the heart of Downtown Miami.

HOHMANN FINE ART is a Contemporary Art Gallery serving clients and collectors nationwide, both online and with museum-style galleries in Palm Desert/Palm Springs in Southern California. The Hohmann family represents a rich legacy in the art world going back more than 40 years with roots in Germany. The gallery holds an inventory of more than a thousand works of art by emerging, mid-career and blue-chip artists. Private or corporate clients and collectors, art consultants, curators, designers, and architects can connect and consult with the gallery online, by phone, in the showroom, or at art fairs such as Art Miami. Hohmann Fine Art hosts beautiful in-person events, stages important exhibitions, publishes catalogs, works with museums/institutions, and curates art collections for high-end real estate projects.

