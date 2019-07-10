Hoi An, Vietnam, Is No. 1 City Overall in 24th Annual Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards

The Leela Palace Udaipur in India Named World's Best Hotel; Singapore Airlines Is Top International Airline

Survey Results Rank Cities, Hotels, Airlines, Cruise Lines, Islands, Destination Spas, Airports and More

Meredith Corporation

Jul 10, 2019, 10:00 ET

NEW YORK, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP) Travel + Leisure announces the World's Best Awards 2019, revealing the top travel destinations and companies in the U.S. and around the globe. Results of this 24th annual readers' survey, in which discerning Travel + Leisure readers rated their experiences, are now featured on www.TravelandLeisure.com/worlds-best and span over 90 category lists, including worldwide rankings, such as Top Cities Overall, with Hoi An, Vietnam, San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, and Chiang Mai, Thailand, ranking one through three; and regional lists, such as Top City Hotels in the Continental U.S., with the Inn of the Five Graces in Santa Fe, New Mexico, taking the No. 1 spot, followed by Hotel Eleven in Austin, Texas, and The Row Hotel at Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts.

The Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards is the leading barometer of the places and companies that satisfy some of the most passionate and sophisticated travelers. Travel + Leisure Editor in Chief Jacqui Gifford will host a celebration in New York City on July 16 in honor of the World's Best Awards 2019 winners.

"For 24 years, our readers have been voting in the Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards. This annual franchise is a global collection of the top hotels, islands, cities, cruise lines, airlines, and more," says Gifford. "Brands and properties from all over the world—from Peru to Japan, India to Italy, and right here at home in the United States—are recognized by our audience because they deliver exceptional experiences, rooted in a sense of place. I congratulate all of this year's winners, who have worked so hard to be among the world's best."

15 BEST CITIES IN THE WORLD 2019

  1. Hoi An, Vietnam
  2. San Miguel de Allende, Mexico
  3. Chiang Mai, Thailand
  4. Mexico City, Mexico
  5. Oaxaca, Mexico
  6. Ubud, Indonesia
  7. Tokyo, Japan
  8. Kyoto, Japan
  9. Florence, Italy
  10. Udaipur, India
  11. Rome, Italy
  12. Charleston, South Carolina, United States
  13. Seville, Spain
  14. Santa Fe, New Mexico, United States
  15. Bangkok, Thailand

The 2019 results, including the Best 100 Hotels, Best Domestic Airlines, Best Islands, Best Resort Hotels in the Continental U.S., Best Resort Hotels in Hawaii, Best Mega-Ship Ocean Cruise Lines, Best Domestic Airports and Best Hotels in Paris, among other lists, are now posted on www.TravelandLeisure.com/worlds-best. The survey results are also featured in the August issue of Travel + Leisure, on newsstands July 19.

TRAVEL + LEISURE WORLD'S BEST AWARDS 2019 WINNERS OVERALL

WORLD'S BEST CITY

Hoi An, Vietnam

WORLD'S BEST HOTEL

The Leela Palace, Udaipur, India

WORLD'S BEST HOTEL BRAND

Six Senses Hotels Resorts & Spas

WORLD'S BEST ISLAND

Sri Lanka

WORLD'S BEST MEGA-SHIP OCEAN CRUISE LINE

Disney Cruise Line

WORLD'S BEST LARGE-SHIP OCEAN CRUISE LINE

Viking Cruises

WORLD'S BEST MIDSIZE-SHIP OCEAN CRUISE LINE

Paul Gauguin Cruises

WORLD'S BEST SMALL-SHIP OCEAN CRUISE LINE

Quasar Expeditions

WORLD'S BEST RIVER CRUISE LINE

Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection

WORLD'S BEST INTERNATIONAL AIRLINE

Singapore Airlines

WORLD'S BEST DOMESTIC AIRLINE

JetBlue Airways

WORLD'S BEST INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

Singapore Changi Airport

WORLD'S BEST DOMESTIC AIRPORT

Portland International Airport, Oregon

WORLD'S BEST SAFARI OUTFITTER

Africa Travel Inc.

WORLD'S BEST TOUR OPERATOR

Classic Journeys

WORLD'S BEST CAR-RENTAL COMPANY

National Rental Car

WORLD'S BEST INTERNATIONAL DESTINATION SPA

Andronis Concept Wellness Resort, Santorini, Greece 

WORLD'S BEST DOMESTIC DESTINATION SPA

Mii Amo, Sedona, Arizona


TRAVEL + LEISURE WORLD'S BEST HOTEL 2019 WINNERS, BY REGION

CONTINENTAL U.S. OVERALL 

BEST CITY HOTEL

Inn of Five Graces, Santa Fe, New Mexico

BEST RESORT HOTEL

The Lodge & Spa at Brush Creek Ranch, Saratoga, Wyoming


U.S. (BY REGION)


BEST RESORT HOTEL IN THE NORTHEAST

Rabbit Hill Inn, Lower Waterford, Vermont

BEST RESORT HOTEL IN THE SOUTH

The Inn of Willow Grove, Orange, Virginia

BEST RESORT HOTEL IN THE MIDWEST

Deer Path Inn, Lake Forest, Illinois

BEST RESORT HOTEL IN THE WEST

The Lodge & Spa at Brush Creek Ranch, Saratoga, Wyoming

BEST RESORT HOTEL IN CALIFORNIA

North Block Hotel, Yountville

BEST RESORT HOTEL IN FLORIDA

Gasparilla Inn & Club, Boca Grande

BEST RESORT HOTEL IN GREATER MIAMI BEACH

The Setai

BEST HOTEL IN NEW YORK CITY

The Lowell

BEST HOTEL IN GREATER LOS ANGELES

The Peninsula Beverly Hills

BEST HOTEL IN CHICAGO

Viceroy Chicago

BEST HOTEL IN WASHINGTON, D.C.

The Jefferson

BEST HOTEL IN CHARLESTON

The Spectator Hotel

BEST RESORT HOTEL IN HAWAII

Montage Kapalua Bay, Maui


CANADA 


BEST CITY HOTEL

The Ritz-Carlton Montreal, Montreal

BEST RESORT HOTEL

Fogo Island Inn, Newfoundland


THE CARIBBEAN, BERMUDA & THE BAHAMAS


BEST RESORT HOTEL 

The Shore Club, Turks and Caicos


MEXICO


BEST CITY HOTEL 

Hotel Matilda, San Miguel de Allende

BEST RESORT HOTEL 

The Resort at Pedregal, Cabo San Lucas 


CENTRAL & SOUTH AMERICA


BEST CITY HOTEL 

Palacio del Inka, A Luxury Collection Hotel, Cuzco, Peru


CENTRAL AMERICA


BEST RESORT HOTEL  

Lapa Rios Ecolodge, Osa Peninsula, Costa Rica 


SOUTH AMERICA


BEST RESORT HOTEL 

Tierra Patagonia, Torres del Paine, Chile


EUROPE (OVERALL)


BEST CITY HOTEL 

J.K. Place Firenze, Florence, Italy

BEST RESORT HOTEL 

Canaves Oia Epitome, Santorini, Greece


EUROPE (BY REGION)


BEST RESORT HOTEL IN ITALY

Grande Hotel Villa Serbelloni, Bellagio 

BEST RESORT HOTEL IN FRANCE

La Chevre d'Or, Eze Village 

BEST RESORT HOTEL IN THE U.K. & IRELAND

Ballyfin, County Laois, Ireland

BEST RESORT HOTEL IN GREECE

Canaves Oia Epitome, Santorini

BEST RESORT HOTEL IN BARCELONA

Mandarin Oriental, Barcelona

BEST HOTEL IN PARIS 

La Réserve—Hôtel & Spa

BEST HOTEL IN LONDON 

The Lanesborough

BEST HOTEL IN ROME

J.K. Place Roma

BEST HOTEL IN FLORENCE

J.K. Place Firenze

BEST HOTEL IN VENICE

The Gritti Palace, a Luxury Collection Hotel


ASIA OVERALL


BEST CITY HOTEL  

Rosewood Beijing, Beijing, China

BEST RESORT HOTEL

The Leela Palace Udaipur, Udaipur, India


ASIA (BY REGION)


BEST HOTEL IN HONG KONG   

The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong

BEST HOTEL IN BANGKOK 

Lebua at State Tower

BEST HOTEL IN SINGAPORE  

The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore

BEST HOTEL IN TOKYO

The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo

BEST RESORT HOTEL IN INDIA

The Leela Palace Udaipur, Udaipur

BEST RESORT HOTEL IN INDONESIA

The Mulia, Bali

BEST RESORT HOTEL IN SOUTHEAST ASIA

JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort & Spa, Emerald Bay, Vietnam


AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND


BEST CITY HOTEL 

Park Hyatt Sydney, Sydney

BEST RESORT HOTEL

The Farm at Cape Kidnappers, Hawke's Bay, New Zealand


THE SOUTH PACIFIC 


BEST RESORT HOTEL

Turtle Island Resort, Turtle Island, Fiji


AFRICA AND THE MIDDLE EAST


BEST CITY HOTEL  

Ellerman House, Cape Town, South Africa

BEST RESORT HOTEL   

La Residence, Franschhoek, South Africa

BEST SAFARI LODGE  

Singita Sabi Sand, Sabi Sand Game Reserve, South Africa

TRAVEL + LEISURE WORLD'S BEST CITY AND ISLAND 2019 WINNERS, BY REGION


CONTINENTAL UNITED STATES 


BEST CITY

Charleston, South Carolina

BEST ISLAND

Hilton Head Island, South Carolina


CANADA


BEST CITY

Quebec City

BEST ISLAND

Cape Breton Island


CENTRAL & SOUTH AMERICA


BEST CITY

Cuzco, Peru


MEXICO


BEST CITY

San Miguel de Allende, Mexico


MEXICO & CENTRAL & SOUTH AMERICA 


BEST ISLAND

Galápagos Islands, Ecuador


EUROPE


BEST CITY

Florence, Italy

BEST ISLAND

Milos, Greece


ASIA


BEST CITY

Hoi An, Vietnam

BEST ISLAND

Sri Lanka


AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND & THE SOUTH PACIFIC


BEST CITY 

Queenstown, New Zealand

BEST ISLAND

Fiji Islands, Fiji


AFRICA & THE MIDDLE EAST


BEST CITY

Cape Town, South Africa 

BEST ISLAND

Seychelles


HAWAII


BEST ISLAND

Maui


THE CARIBBEAN, BERMUDA & THE BAHAMAS


BEST ISLAND

Anguilla

For the Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards 2019 readers' survey methodology, visit https://www.travelandleisure.com/worlds-best/survey-methodology-2019.

