Hoi An, Vietnam, Is No. 1 City Overall in 24th Annual Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards
The Leela Palace Udaipur in India Named World's Best Hotel; Singapore Airlines Is Top International Airline
Survey Results Rank Cities, Hotels, Airlines, Cruise Lines, Islands, Destination Spas, Airports and More
Jul 10, 2019, 10:00 ET
NEW YORK, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP) Travel + Leisure announces the World's Best Awards 2019, revealing the top travel destinations and companies in the U.S. and around the globe. Results of this 24th annual readers' survey, in which discerning Travel + Leisure readers rated their experiences, are now featured on www.TravelandLeisure.com/worlds-best and span over 90 category lists, including worldwide rankings, such as Top Cities Overall, with Hoi An, Vietnam, San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, and Chiang Mai, Thailand, ranking one through three; and regional lists, such as Top City Hotels in the Continental U.S., with the Inn of the Five Graces in Santa Fe, New Mexico, taking the No. 1 spot, followed by Hotel Eleven in Austin, Texas, and The Row Hotel at Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts.
The Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards is the leading barometer of the places and companies that satisfy some of the most passionate and sophisticated travelers. Travel + Leisure Editor in Chief Jacqui Gifford will host a celebration in New York City on July 16 in honor of the World's Best Awards 2019 winners.
"For 24 years, our readers have been voting in the Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards. This annual franchise is a global collection of the top hotels, islands, cities, cruise lines, airlines, and more," says Gifford. "Brands and properties from all over the world—from Peru to Japan, India to Italy, and right here at home in the United States—are recognized by our audience because they deliver exceptional experiences, rooted in a sense of place. I congratulate all of this year's winners, who have worked so hard to be among the world's best."
15 BEST CITIES IN THE WORLD 2019
- Hoi An, Vietnam
- San Miguel de Allende, Mexico
- Chiang Mai, Thailand
- Mexico City, Mexico
- Oaxaca, Mexico
- Ubud, Indonesia
- Tokyo, Japan
- Kyoto, Japan
- Florence, Italy
- Udaipur, India
- Rome, Italy
- Charleston, South Carolina, United States
- Seville, Spain
- Santa Fe, New Mexico, United States
- Bangkok, Thailand
The 2019 results, including the Best 100 Hotels, Best Domestic Airlines, Best Islands, Best Resort Hotels in the Continental U.S., Best Resort Hotels in Hawaii, Best Mega-Ship Ocean Cruise Lines, Best Domestic Airports and Best Hotels in Paris, among other lists, are now posted on www.TravelandLeisure.com/worlds-best. The survey results are also featured in the August issue of Travel + Leisure, on newsstands July 19.
|
TRAVEL + LEISURE WORLD'S BEST AWARDS 2019 WINNERS OVERALL
|
WORLD'S BEST CITY
|
Hoi An, Vietnam
|
WORLD'S BEST HOTEL
|
The Leela Palace, Udaipur, India
|
WORLD'S BEST HOTEL BRAND
|
Six Senses Hotels Resorts & Spas
|
WORLD'S BEST ISLAND
|
Sri Lanka
|
WORLD'S BEST MEGA-SHIP OCEAN CRUISE LINE
|
Disney Cruise Line
|
WORLD'S BEST LARGE-SHIP OCEAN CRUISE LINE
|
Viking Cruises
|
WORLD'S BEST MIDSIZE-SHIP OCEAN CRUISE LINE
|
Paul Gauguin Cruises
|
WORLD'S BEST SMALL-SHIP OCEAN CRUISE LINE
|
Quasar Expeditions
|
WORLD'S BEST RIVER CRUISE LINE
|
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
|
WORLD'S BEST INTERNATIONAL AIRLINE
|
Singapore Airlines
|
WORLD'S BEST DOMESTIC AIRLINE
|
JetBlue Airways
|
WORLD'S BEST INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
|
Singapore Changi Airport
|
WORLD'S BEST DOMESTIC AIRPORT
|
Portland International Airport, Oregon
|
WORLD'S BEST SAFARI OUTFITTER
|
Africa Travel Inc.
|
WORLD'S BEST TOUR OPERATOR
|
Classic Journeys
|
WORLD'S BEST CAR-RENTAL COMPANY
|
National Rental Car
|
WORLD'S BEST INTERNATIONAL DESTINATION SPA
|
Andronis Concept Wellness Resort, Santorini, Greece
|
WORLD'S BEST DOMESTIC DESTINATION SPA
|
Mii Amo, Sedona, Arizona
|
TRAVEL + LEISURE WORLD'S BEST HOTEL 2019 WINNERS, BY REGION
|
CONTINENTAL U.S. OVERALL
|
BEST CITY HOTEL
|
Inn of Five Graces, Santa Fe, New Mexico
|
BEST RESORT HOTEL
|
The Lodge & Spa at Brush Creek Ranch, Saratoga, Wyoming
|
U.S. (BY REGION)
|
BEST RESORT HOTEL IN THE NORTHEAST
|
Rabbit Hill Inn, Lower Waterford, Vermont
|
BEST RESORT HOTEL IN THE SOUTH
|
The Inn of Willow Grove, Orange, Virginia
|
BEST RESORT HOTEL IN THE MIDWEST
|
Deer Path Inn, Lake Forest, Illinois
|
BEST RESORT HOTEL IN THE WEST
|
The Lodge & Spa at Brush Creek Ranch, Saratoga, Wyoming
|
BEST RESORT HOTEL IN CALIFORNIA
|
North Block Hotel, Yountville
|
BEST RESORT HOTEL IN FLORIDA
|
Gasparilla Inn & Club, Boca Grande
|
BEST RESORT HOTEL IN GREATER MIAMI BEACH
|
The Setai
|
BEST HOTEL IN NEW YORK CITY
|
The Lowell
|
BEST HOTEL IN GREATER LOS ANGELES
|
The Peninsula Beverly Hills
|
BEST HOTEL IN CHICAGO
|
Viceroy Chicago
|
BEST HOTEL IN WASHINGTON, D.C.
|
The Jefferson
|
BEST HOTEL IN CHARLESTON
|
The Spectator Hotel
|
BEST RESORT HOTEL IN HAWAII
|
Montage Kapalua Bay, Maui
|
CANADA
|
BEST CITY HOTEL
|
The Ritz-Carlton Montreal, Montreal
|
BEST RESORT HOTEL
|
Fogo Island Inn, Newfoundland
|
THE CARIBBEAN, BERMUDA & THE BAHAMAS
|
BEST RESORT HOTEL
|
The Shore Club, Turks and Caicos
|
MEXICO
|
BEST CITY HOTEL
|
Hotel Matilda, San Miguel de Allende
|
BEST RESORT HOTEL
|
The Resort at Pedregal, Cabo San Lucas
|
CENTRAL & SOUTH AMERICA
|
BEST CITY HOTEL
|
Palacio del Inka, A Luxury Collection Hotel, Cuzco, Peru
|
CENTRAL AMERICA
|
BEST RESORT HOTEL
|
Lapa Rios Ecolodge, Osa Peninsula, Costa Rica
|
SOUTH AMERICA
|
BEST RESORT HOTEL
|
Tierra Patagonia, Torres del Paine, Chile
|
EUROPE (OVERALL)
|
BEST CITY HOTEL
|
J.K. Place Firenze, Florence, Italy
|
BEST RESORT HOTEL
|
Canaves Oia Epitome, Santorini, Greece
|
EUROPE (BY REGION)
|
BEST RESORT HOTEL IN ITALY
|
Grande Hotel Villa Serbelloni, Bellagio
|
BEST RESORT HOTEL IN FRANCE
|
La Chevre d'Or, Eze Village
|
BEST RESORT HOTEL IN THE U.K. & IRELAND
|
Ballyfin, County Laois, Ireland
|
BEST RESORT HOTEL IN GREECE
|
Canaves Oia Epitome, Santorini
|
BEST RESORT HOTEL IN BARCELONA
|
Mandarin Oriental, Barcelona
|
BEST HOTEL IN PARIS
|
La Réserve—Hôtel & Spa
|
BEST HOTEL IN LONDON
|
The Lanesborough
|
BEST HOTEL IN ROME
|
J.K. Place Roma
|
BEST HOTEL IN FLORENCE
|
J.K. Place Firenze
|
BEST HOTEL IN VENICE
|
The Gritti Palace, a Luxury Collection Hotel
|
ASIA OVERALL
|
BEST CITY HOTEL
|
Rosewood Beijing, Beijing, China
|
BEST RESORT HOTEL
|
The Leela Palace Udaipur, Udaipur, India
|
ASIA (BY REGION)
|
BEST HOTEL IN HONG KONG
|
The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong
|
BEST HOTEL IN BANGKOK
|
Lebua at State Tower
|
BEST HOTEL IN SINGAPORE
|
The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore
|
BEST HOTEL IN TOKYO
|
The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo
|
BEST RESORT HOTEL IN INDIA
|
The Leela Palace Udaipur, Udaipur
|
BEST RESORT HOTEL IN INDONESIA
|
The Mulia, Bali
|
BEST RESORT HOTEL IN SOUTHEAST ASIA
|
JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort & Spa, Emerald Bay, Vietnam
|
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND
|
BEST CITY HOTEL
|
Park Hyatt Sydney, Sydney
|
BEST RESORT HOTEL
|
The Farm at Cape Kidnappers, Hawke's Bay, New Zealand
|
THE SOUTH PACIFIC
|
BEST RESORT HOTEL
|
Turtle Island Resort, Turtle Island, Fiji
|
AFRICA AND THE MIDDLE EAST
|
BEST CITY HOTEL
|
Ellerman House, Cape Town, South Africa
|
BEST RESORT HOTEL
|
La Residence, Franschhoek, South Africa
|
BEST SAFARI LODGE
|
Singita Sabi Sand, Sabi Sand Game Reserve, South Africa
|
TRAVEL + LEISURE WORLD'S BEST CITY AND ISLAND 2019 WINNERS, BY REGION
|
CONTINENTAL UNITED STATES
|
BEST CITY
|
Charleston, South Carolina
|
BEST ISLAND
|
Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
|
CANADA
|
BEST CITY
|
Quebec City
|
BEST ISLAND
|
Cape Breton Island
|
CENTRAL & SOUTH AMERICA
|
BEST CITY
|
Cuzco, Peru
|
MEXICO
|
BEST CITY
|
San Miguel de Allende, Mexico
|
MEXICO & CENTRAL & SOUTH AMERICA
|
BEST ISLAND
|
Galápagos Islands, Ecuador
|
EUROPE
|
BEST CITY
|
Florence, Italy
|
BEST ISLAND
|
Milos, Greece
|
ASIA
|
BEST CITY
|
Hoi An, Vietnam
|
BEST ISLAND
|
Sri Lanka
|
AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND & THE SOUTH PACIFIC
|
BEST CITY
|
Queenstown, New Zealand
|
BEST ISLAND
|
Fiji Islands, Fiji
|
AFRICA & THE MIDDLE EAST
|
BEST CITY
|
Cape Town, South Africa
|
BEST ISLAND
|
Seychelles
|
HAWAII
|
BEST ISLAND
|
Maui
|
THE CARIBBEAN, BERMUDA & THE BAHAMAS
|
BEST ISLAND
|
Anguilla
For the Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards 2019 readers' survey methodology, visit https://www.travelandleisure.com/worlds-best/survey-methodology-2019.
Follow and join the conversation with #TLWorldsBest.
Twitter: @TravelLeisure
Instagram: @TravelandLeisure
Pinterest: @TravelLeisure
Facebook.com/travelandleisure
ABOUT TRAVEL + LEISURE
Travel + Leisure is the preeminent voice for the sophisticated traveler, serving up expert intelligence and the most immersive, inspiring travel lifestyle content anywhere. Travel + Leisure captures the joy of discovering the pleasures the world has to offer—from art and design to shopping and style to food and drink—and offers compelling reasons to get up and go. With a total global audience of more than 16 million, the Travel + Leisure portfolio includes the U.S. flagship and four international editions in China, India, Mexico, and Southeast Asia. The U.S. edition of T+L, which launched in 1971, is the only monthly consumer travel magazine in print in the U.S.; has an authoritative website, TravelandLeisure.com; and has an extensive social media following of more than 13 million. Travel + Leisure also encompasses newsletters and media collaborations.
SOURCE Meredith Corporation
Share this article