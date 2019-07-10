Hoi An, Vietnam, Is No. 1 City Overall in 24th Annual Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards

NEW YORK, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP) Travel + Leisure announces the World's Best Awards 2019, revealing the top travel destinations and companies in the U.S. and around the globe. Results of this 24th annual readers' survey, in which discerning Travel + Leisure readers rated their experiences, are now featured on www.TravelandLeisure.com/worlds-best and span over 90 category lists, including worldwide rankings, such as Top Cities Overall, with Hoi An, Vietnam, San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, and Chiang Mai, Thailand, ranking one through three; and regional lists, such as Top City Hotels in the Continental U.S., with the Inn of the Five Graces in Santa Fe, New Mexico, taking the No. 1 spot, followed by Hotel Eleven in Austin, Texas, and The Row Hotel at Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts.

The Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards is the leading barometer of the places and companies that satisfy some of the most passionate and sophisticated travelers. Travel + Leisure Editor in Chief Jacqui Gifford will host a celebration in New York City on July 16 in honor of the World's Best Awards 2019 winners.

"For 24 years, our readers have been voting in the Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards. This annual franchise is a global collection of the top hotels, islands, cities, cruise lines, airlines, and more," says Gifford. "Brands and properties from all over the world—from Peru to Japan, India to Italy, and right here at home in the United States—are recognized by our audience because they deliver exceptional experiences, rooted in a sense of place. I congratulate all of this year's winners, who have worked so hard to be among the world's best."

15 BEST CITIES IN THE WORLD 2019

Hoi An , Vietnam San Miguel de Allende, Mexico Chiang Mai , Thailand Mexico City, Mexico Oaxaca, Mexico Ubud, Indonesia Tokyo, Japan Kyoto, Japan Florence, Italy Udaipur, India Rome, Italy Charleston, South Carolina , United States Seville, Spain Santa Fe, New Mexico , United States Bangkok, Thailand

The 2019 results, including the Best 100 Hotels, Best Domestic Airlines, Best Islands, Best Resort Hotels in the Continental U.S., Best Resort Hotels in Hawaii, Best Mega-Ship Ocean Cruise Lines, Best Domestic Airports and Best Hotels in Paris, among other lists, are now posted on www.TravelandLeisure.com/worlds-best. The survey results are also featured in the August issue of Travel + Leisure, on newsstands July 19.

TRAVEL + LEISURE WORLD'S BEST AWARDS 2019 WINNERS OVERALL WORLD'S BEST CITY Hoi An, Vietnam WORLD'S BEST HOTEL The Leela Palace, Udaipur, India WORLD'S BEST HOTEL BRAND Six Senses Hotels Resorts & Spas WORLD'S BEST ISLAND Sri Lanka WORLD'S BEST MEGA-SHIP OCEAN CRUISE LINE Disney Cruise Line WORLD'S BEST LARGE-SHIP OCEAN CRUISE LINE Viking Cruises WORLD'S BEST MIDSIZE-SHIP OCEAN CRUISE LINE Paul Gauguin Cruises WORLD'S BEST SMALL-SHIP OCEAN CRUISE LINE Quasar Expeditions WORLD'S BEST RIVER CRUISE LINE Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection WORLD'S BEST INTERNATIONAL AIRLINE Singapore Airlines WORLD'S BEST DOMESTIC AIRLINE JetBlue Airways WORLD'S BEST INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT Singapore Changi Airport WORLD'S BEST DOMESTIC AIRPORT Portland International Airport, Oregon WORLD'S BEST SAFARI OUTFITTER Africa Travel Inc. WORLD'S BEST TOUR OPERATOR Classic Journeys WORLD'S BEST CAR-RENTAL COMPANY National Rental Car WORLD'S BEST INTERNATIONAL DESTINATION SPA Andronis Concept Wellness Resort, Santorini, Greece WORLD'S BEST DOMESTIC DESTINATION SPA Mii Amo, Sedona, Arizona



TRAVEL + LEISURE WORLD'S BEST HOTEL 2019 WINNERS, BY REGION CONTINENTAL U.S. OVERALL

BEST CITY HOTEL Inn of Five Graces, Santa Fe, New Mexico BEST RESORT HOTEL The Lodge & Spa at Brush Creek Ranch, Saratoga, Wyoming



U.S. (BY REGION)

BEST RESORT HOTEL IN THE NORTHEAST Rabbit Hill Inn, Lower Waterford, Vermont BEST RESORT HOTEL IN THE SOUTH The Inn of Willow Grove, Orange, Virginia BEST RESORT HOTEL IN THE MIDWEST Deer Path Inn, Lake Forest, Illinois BEST RESORT HOTEL IN THE WEST The Lodge & Spa at Brush Creek Ranch, Saratoga, Wyoming BEST RESORT HOTEL IN CALIFORNIA North Block Hotel, Yountville BEST RESORT HOTEL IN FLORIDA Gasparilla Inn & Club, Boca Grande BEST RESORT HOTEL IN GREATER MIAMI BEACH The Setai BEST HOTEL IN NEW YORK CITY The Lowell BEST HOTEL IN GREATER LOS ANGELES The Peninsula Beverly Hills BEST HOTEL IN CHICAGO Viceroy Chicago BEST HOTEL IN WASHINGTON, D.C. The Jefferson BEST HOTEL IN CHARLESTON The Spectator Hotel BEST RESORT HOTEL IN HAWAII Montage Kapalua Bay, Maui



CANADA

BEST CITY HOTEL The Ritz-Carlton Montreal, Montreal BEST RESORT HOTEL Fogo Island Inn, Newfoundland



THE CARIBBEAN, BERMUDA & THE BAHAMAS

BEST RESORT HOTEL The Shore Club, Turks and Caicos



MEXICO

BEST CITY HOTEL Hotel Matilda, San Miguel de Allende BEST RESORT HOTEL The Resort at Pedregal, Cabo San Lucas



CENTRAL & SOUTH AMERICA

BEST CITY HOTEL Palacio del Inka, A Luxury Collection Hotel, Cuzco, Peru



CENTRAL AMERICA

BEST RESORT HOTEL Lapa Rios Ecolodge, Osa Peninsula, Costa Rica



SOUTH AMERICA

BEST RESORT HOTEL Tierra Patagonia, Torres del Paine, Chile



EUROPE (OVERALL)

BEST CITY HOTEL J.K. Place Firenze, Florence, Italy BEST RESORT HOTEL Canaves Oia Epitome, Santorini, Greece



EUROPE (BY REGION)

BEST RESORT HOTEL IN ITALY Grande Hotel Villa Serbelloni, Bellagio BEST RESORT HOTEL IN FRANCE La Chevre d'Or, Eze Village BEST RESORT HOTEL IN THE U.K. & IRELAND Ballyfin, County Laois, Ireland BEST RESORT HOTEL IN GREECE Canaves Oia Epitome, Santorini BEST RESORT HOTEL IN BARCELONA Mandarin Oriental, Barcelona BEST HOTEL IN PARIS La Réserve—Hôtel & Spa BEST HOTEL IN LONDON The Lanesborough BEST HOTEL IN ROME J.K. Place Roma BEST HOTEL IN FLORENCE J.K. Place Firenze BEST HOTEL IN VENICE The Gritti Palace, a Luxury Collection Hotel



ASIA OVERALL

BEST CITY HOTEL Rosewood Beijing, Beijing, China BEST RESORT HOTEL The Leela Palace Udaipur, Udaipur, India



ASIA (BY REGION)

BEST HOTEL IN HONG KONG The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong BEST HOTEL IN BANGKOK Lebua at State Tower BEST HOTEL IN SINGAPORE The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore BEST HOTEL IN TOKYO The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo BEST RESORT HOTEL IN INDIA The Leela Palace Udaipur, Udaipur BEST RESORT HOTEL IN INDONESIA The Mulia, Bali BEST RESORT HOTEL IN SOUTHEAST ASIA JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort & Spa, Emerald Bay, Vietnam



AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND

BEST CITY HOTEL Park Hyatt Sydney, Sydney BEST RESORT HOTEL The Farm at Cape Kidnappers, Hawke's Bay, New Zealand



THE SOUTH PACIFIC

BEST RESORT HOTEL Turtle Island Resort, Turtle Island, Fiji



AFRICA AND THE MIDDLE EAST

BEST CITY HOTEL Ellerman House, Cape Town, South Africa BEST RESORT HOTEL La Residence, Franschhoek, South Africa BEST SAFARI LODGE Singita Sabi Sand, Sabi Sand Game Reserve, South Africa

TRAVEL + LEISURE WORLD'S BEST CITY AND ISLAND 2019 WINNERS, BY REGION



CONTINENTAL UNITED STATES

BEST CITY Charleston, South Carolina BEST ISLAND Hilton Head Island, South Carolina



CANADA

BEST CITY Quebec City BEST ISLAND Cape Breton Island



CENTRAL & SOUTH AMERICA

BEST CITY Cuzco, Peru



MEXICO

BEST CITY San Miguel de Allende, Mexico



MEXICO & CENTRAL & SOUTH AMERICA

BEST ISLAND Galápagos Islands, Ecuador



EUROPE

BEST CITY Florence, Italy BEST ISLAND Milos, Greece



ASIA

BEST CITY Hoi An, Vietnam BEST ISLAND Sri Lanka



AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND & THE SOUTH PACIFIC

BEST CITY Queenstown, New Zealand BEST ISLAND Fiji Islands, Fiji



AFRICA & THE MIDDLE EAST

BEST CITY Cape Town, South Africa BEST ISLAND Seychelles



HAWAII

BEST ISLAND Maui



THE CARIBBEAN, BERMUDA & THE BAHAMAS

BEST ISLAND Anguilla

For the Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards 2019 readers' survey methodology, visit https://www.travelandleisure.com/worlds-best/survey-methodology-2019.

