HOIN Portable Thermal Printers Reach 370 Million Users After Ten Years of Proprietary Hardware Development

SHENZHEN, China, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For enterprise of thermal printers manufacturers, users scale is the ultimate validator. Shenzhen Hoin Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. (HOIN) announced today that its specialized Portable Thermal Label Printer systems have successfully integrated into the infrastructure of a globally recognized telecom operator. The deployment now supports operations for a subscriber base exceeding 370 million users, marking a significant milestone as the company enters its 11th year of operation.

HOIN HOP-HQ300 2-in-1 Portable Thermal Label Printer (PRNewsfoto/Shenzhen Hoin Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.)

The breakthrough did not happen by accident. Unlike most Thermal Printer Suppliers that source standard motherboards and solutions externally, HOIN spent a decade building its hardware and firmware stack from the circuit level up.

The success centers on the HOP-HQ300, a high-performance 2-in-1 mobile Bluetooth label and receipt printer. The carrier's service branches required a device capable of switching between receipt and label output seamlessly to handle hundreds of millions of service transactions.

The HOP-HQ300 was engineered to meet these specific demands, integrating directly into a massive mobile service network. By managing the hardware architecture internally, HOIN ensured the device could maintain stability during peak transaction periods across thousands of remote service points. This project demonstrates that the company can manage infrastructure-level deployments where equipment failure is not an option.

The 18-Year Technical Foundation

The company's trajectory was set long before its official founding in 2015. HOIN's three core founders began with a combined 18 years of R&D experience in thermal printing technology. That accumulated experience shaped one early decision that still defines the company: design the mold, printer head motherboards in-house, write the firmware internally, and never let a third-party component be the reason a customer has a problem.

"Reliability in a telecom environment depends on how the device handles thousands of high-frequency tasks in varied climates," said Nina Xia, one of the founders. "Control over our own hardware design ensures our Thermal Barcode Label Printer units offer the seamless integration and uptime that national infrastructure requires."

Inside HOIN's 10,000㎡ Shenzhen Factory

To support global demand, HOIN operates a 10,000-square-meter production facility in Baoan, Shenzhen. The factory houses has its own structure and mold design workshops, firmware and software programming departments, SMT lines, production assembly lines, aging and testing lines, under one roof. For buyers evaluating Thermal Printer Suppliers, that level of vertical integration is not common at this price point.

Quality is managed through a strict Six-Step Protocol. Every Barcode Printer that leaves the assembly line must pass six distinct stages of testing, including a 100% aging test and a dedicated evaluation of thermal printhead durability before certifications such as CCC, ISO9001:2015, CE, FCC,CB, BIS, and RoHS were even pursued.

The HQ400: HOIN's First Fully Proprietary Industrial Printer

That in-house capability recently produced its most significant output to date. HOIN has introduced the HQ400, the company's first fully self-developed industrial-grade thermal printer, in which every core component, from the print mechanism to the main control board especially the printer head, was designed and engineered internally without reliance on third-party modules, The HQ400 marks a deliberate strategic shift: industrial-grade hardware, built entirely on proprietary architecture, is where HOIN is placing its next phase of development resources.

Evolution Across the Global Market

Since 2015, HOIN has transformed from a specialized Shenzhen workshop into a global brand serving over 50 countries. The company's portfolio has expanded to meet the diverse needs of modern logistics and retail:

Thermal Label Printer line now covers high-speed e-commerce shipping operations across Southeast Asia.

line now covers high-speed e-commerce shipping operations across Southeast Asia. Thermal Transfer Printer units have been specified for industrial environments where label durability under heat and chemical exposure is a procurement requirement.

units have been specified for industrial environments where label durability under heat and chemical exposure is a procurement requirement. Customized builds include a Thermal Receipt Printer variant for encrypted highway toll collection and a serial-port thermal printer configured for maritime log output on commercial vessels.

For the system integrators who have to make this hardware work, HOIN provides a full-stack SDK for Android, iOS, Windows, and Linux. This technical openness makes it easy for businesses to move away from expensive legacy brands and adopt HOIN's more agile hardware.

2026 and Beyond

As HOIN celebrates its first decade, the company is expanding further into Africa, Latin America, and other emerging markets. With its combination of source-factory pricing and professional-grade engineering, HOIN is positioning its Thermal Barcode Label Printer solutions as a strong, reliable choice for businesses worldwide.

The distributor network now spans more than 50 countries, and the next phase of expansion is focused on Sub-Saharan Africa and Latin America, where demand for reliable, cost-efficient Thermal Printer infrastructure is growing faster than the existing supply base can meet it. The engineering team's next focus will be on the R&D, production, and promotion of industrial-grade thermal transfer label printers. Leveraging its proprietary core technologies, the company will introduce highly reliable product series designed to meet stringent industrial requirements for label durability, printing precision, and environmental adaptability. This initiative aims to further strengthen its solution capabilities in the specialized printing field, supporting the digital transformation of global logistics, manufacturing, and retail industries.

About HOIN

Shenzhen Hoin Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. is a manufacturer of Thermal Printer, Thermal Label Printer, Thermal Transfer Printer, Thermal Barcode Label Printer, Barcode Printer, and portable printing solutions. Established in 2015 and operating from a 10,000㎡ facility in Baoan, Shenzhen, the company serves clients across more than 50 countries in telecom, logistics, retail, and industrial sectors. Certifications include ISO9001:2015, CE, FCC, RoHS, CCC, CB, and BIS.

Media Contact:

Person: Nina Xia

Email: [email protected]

Shenzhen Hoin Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.

https://www.hoinprinter.com/

SOURCE Shenzhen Hoin Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.