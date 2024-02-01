HOKA® Announces Launch of the Cielo X1: A Pinnacle Expression of Pure Race Speed

Harnessing the brand ethos of delivering joyful performance with an exciting push towards speed, the Cielo X1 encompasses the brand's best race day learnings to provide a reliable and trustworthy shoe that athletes can feel confident stepping into. Featuring cutting-edge technologies that front-of-the-pack athletes require on their most important race days, HOKA enlisted signature design elements that supports stability and control when running at top speeds. The Cielo X1 is an innovative, ultra-fast offering within the competitive running space in which everyone can feel race day ready.

The HOKA product team created this pinnacle race day shoe by integrating advanced geometry, plate technology, and foam compounds, while eliminating things that didn't enhance the ride. These innovations include an exaggerated new rocker profile, asymmetrical Active Foot Frame, dynamic winged carbon fiber plate, and an aggressively cored out midsole, which come together to create a light, fast, dynamic and stable ride.

Providing a racing experience like no other, the Cielo X1 midsole employs an early stage MetaRocker™ designed to move people forward in stride, while the upgraded carbon fiber plate captures the foot at faster speeds, through asymmetrical wings that wrap up medially and laterally. Featuring a ProFlyX™ midsole construction, the carbon plate is nestled between two layers of responsive PEBA foam for our highest energy return shoe. The softer layer directly underfoot provides comfort, while the firmer bottom layer provides a resilient source of power, with speed-focused geometries incorporated throughout. Strategic rubber coverage was incorporated on high-traction areas of the outsole for maximum durability and control.

An all-new engineered knit upper provides a lightweight, breathable foot-hugging fit while the asymmetrical gusseted knit tongue enables easy entry and a race-ready lockdown. Weighing 7.4 oz for a Women's size 8 and 9.3 oz for a Men's size 10, with a 40 mm stack height and 7mm drop, the Cielo X1 is World Athletics approved.

Race fast fearlessly.

"The Cielo X1 was crafted with a hyperfocus on its dynamic plated midsole system. The new innovative plate shape leverages the extremes of geometry, along with a forefoot rocker that will propel you forward in your stride. We're bringing the heat to the carbon plated "space-race"," said Colin Ingram, Vice President of Product and Apparel at HOKA. "Our team put the Cielo X1 to the test with our HOKA athletes to craft a pinnacle race offering that we believe has podiums and PRs written all over its future. We can't wait to get the Cielo X1 out there on the roads for everyone to try."

The Cielo X1 has been in testing by HOKA elite athletes, landing impressive results across a variety of road distances, and is expected to continue to making its mark in future races. Notable results include HOKA Northern Arizona Elite (NAZ) member Wesley Kiptoo making his marathon distance debut at the Chicago Marathon, crossing the finish line in 2:10:28. Fellow HOKA NAZ Elite member Kellyn Taylor won the Rock 'n' Roll San Jose Half Marathon qualifying for the 2024 US Olympics Marathon Trials in 1:11:40, and teammate Alice Wright placed 3rd. HOKA athlete and Olympian Rachel Smith placed 2nd at the USATF Road 5K Championships running 15:27.

HOKA is gearing up to launch the Cielo X1 as a part of its HOKA FlyLab™ campaign, with a series of digital films and interactive activations that celebrate innovation and the brand's unconventional approach to helping athletes fly. Featuring HOKA NAZ Elite athletes Futsum Zienasellassie and Kellyn Taylor, the films showcase the race day shoe as a powerhouse of energy and speed, and the possibilities it allows runners to unlock. The debut of the HOKA FlyLab™ experience will open in Orlando, Florida today through February 5, 2024.

The Cielo X1 is available for purchase today at HOKA.com and at authorized HOKA dealers worldwide (MSRP $275)

About HOKA®

HOKA® is one of the fastest-growing performance footwear and apparel brands in history. Conceived in the mountains, HOKA footwear delivers an unprecedented combination of enhanced cushioning and support for a uniquely smooth ride. Every day, HOKA pushes the innovation and design of its footwear and apparel by teaming up with a deep roster of world champions, taste makers and everyday athletes. From finish lines to everyday life, HOKA fans love the brand for its bold and unexpected approach, and its belief in the power of humanity to create change for a better world. HOKA empowers a world of athletes to fly over the earth. For more information, visit HOKA.com or follow @HOKA. #FlyHumanFly

About Deckers Brands

Deckers Brands is a global leader in designing, marketing and distributing innovative footwear, apparel and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The Company's portfolio of brands includes UGG®, KOOLABURRA®, HOKA®, Teva®, and Sanuk®. Deckers Brands products are sold in more than 50 countries and territories through select department and specialty stores, Company-owned and operated retail stores, and select online stores, including Company-owned websites. Deckers Brands has over 40-years of history building niche footwear brands into lifestyle market leaders attracting millions of loyal consumers globally. For more information, please visit www.deckers.com .

