HOKA® Announces the Launch of Skyward X: The Next BIG Innovation in Running

Pushing soft and smooth to the extreme, Skyward X was designed with easy miles in mind. The Skyward X blends the brand's core design principles with a revolutionary carbon fiber plate system to provide a dynamic ride that is supremely cushioned, responsive, and stable, to make every run feel more effortless.

To bring this unique experience to life, the HOKA product team emphasized superior cushioning starting with an overstuffed combination of plush foams. Closest to the foot, a soft yet resilient PEBA foam provides a cushioned, responsive ride, with a supportive but forgiving Active Foot Frame™ to help cradle the foot. Closer to the ground, a slightly firmer super-critical EVA foam highlights the brand's signature MetaRocker™ for additional stability and a smooth toe off.

The real magic of Skyward X resides in the revolutionary carbon suspension system nestled between two layers of foam. An innovative convex carbon fiber plate bows upward in the middle, helping mimic the dynamic suspension of the foot, and specifically the arch through each stride, providing for an unparalleled feeling of weightless suspension and effortless movement. This unique combination of foams, carbon technology, and geometry make the Skyward X a cushioned ride experience.

Paired with a new flat knit upper with zonal engineering, the Skyward X provides an accommodating fit. An external TPU heel counter delivers extra structure and dimension, while an integrated ghillie system in the eye row provides the opportunity for additional lock-down across the midfoot. Tipping the scales at 9.2 oz for a Women's size 8 and 11.3 oz for a Men's size 10, the Skyward X affords a 48mm stack height and 5mm drop.

Extreme Cushion Meets Carbon

"The Skyward X is the result of extensive testing, prototyping and thoughtful innovation, creating something entirely new for HOKA. We increased the stack height and completely reimagined our use of elements like PEBA foam and carbon fiber plates, typically associated with race day products, to create a super running shoe that provides core runners with a supremely plush experience for their daily miles," said Colin Ingram, Vice President of Product and Apparel at HOKA. "Our team started with a blank slate to innovate the signature cushioned ride that HOKA is known for. We are looking forward to sharing the unique Skyward X ride experience with everyone to try out on the roads."

The Skyward X is available for purchase today at HOKA.com and at authorized HOKA dealers worldwide (MSRP $225).

About HOKA®

HOKA® is one of the fastest-growing performance footwear and apparel brands in history. Conceived in the mountains, HOKA footwear delivers an unprecedented combination of enhanced cushioning and support for a uniquely smooth ride. Every day, HOKA pushes the innovation and design of its footwear and apparel by teaming up with a deep roster of world champions, taste makers and everyday athletes. From finish lines to everyday life, HOKA fans love the brand for its bold and unexpected approach, and its belief in the power of humanity to create change for a better world. HOKA empowers a world of athletes to fly over the earth. For more information, visit HOKA.com or follow @HOKA. #FlyHumanFly

About Deckers Brands

Deckers Brands is a global leader in designing, marketing and distributing innovative footwear, apparel and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The Company's portfolio of brands includes UGG®, KOOLABURRA®, HOKA®, Teva®, Sanuk®, and AHNU®. Deckers Brands products are sold in more than 50 countries and territories through select department and specialty stores, Company-owned and operated retail stores, and select online stores, including Company-owned websites. Deckers Brands has 50-years of history building niche footwear brands into lifestyle market leaders attracting millions of loyal consumers globally. For more information, please visit www.deckers.com .

HOKA Media Contacts

Caitlin Sanchez

HOKA Global Brand Communications

[email protected]

Miranda Young

HOKA Global Brand Communications

[email protected]



Brandon Smith

OutsidePR

[email protected]

Darren Quiliza

Azione PR

[email protected]

SOURCE HOKA