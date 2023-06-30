HOKA® Introduces the Mach X: Tuned for Training, Ready for Race Day

News provided by

HOKA

30 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

A Plated Tempo Shoe for You to Fly Further, Faster

GOLETA, Calif., June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HOKA®, a division of Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK), is proud to introduce the Mach X, a boundary-pushing new addition to the award-winning Mach franchise. The Mach X is a high-speed plated road shoe designed to deliver revolutionary performance for everyday speed. This adaptable trainer is comfortable enough for those looking for a plated daily trainer and fast enough for those seeking a race-ready style.

Continue Reading
The Mach X was designed to for you to fly further, faster.
The Mach X was designed to for you to fly further, faster.
HOKA Introduces the Mach X
HOKA Introduces the Mach X

Responding to the demands of HOKA athletes, who sought a plated solution to elevate their mid-week workouts and uptempo sessions, the Mach X combines the signature comfort and support of the Mach franchise with a propulsive Pebax® plate. The result is a pace-pushing trainer that provides high-rebound cushioning, responsiveness for that race-day-ready-feel, and the durability needed for consistent mileage without compromising the body.

"The Mach X stands out as a high performance tempo shoe with outstanding rebound for runners aiming to match the speed of our competitive athletes," said Colin Ingram, Vice President of Product at HOKA. "We're proud to present a daily trainer that's soft and snappy, delivering the quintessential HOKA ride. The Mach X is perfect for those looking to hit the ground running, quite literally."

Run Like Race Day All Day

Through meticulous testing, the Mach X offers a sharper, faster feel compared to HOKA's non-plated styles. The midsole's Pebax® propulsion plate, paired with advanced foam compounds, provides just the right balance of propulsion and stability for daily use. The key component in the midsole, PEBA foam, provides more bounce while a slightly firmer bottom midsole creates more predictability than a racing shoe; making it a perfect trainer for challenging efforts outside of race settings.

To ensure durability and traction, the Mach X features more extended outsole coverage, supporting the innovative midsole technology. The upper design incorporates a gusseted tongue and creel jacquard construction, providing a sleek and speed-enabled fit. The lightweight breathability and comfortable details make the Mach X reliable for longer efforts.

Available for an MSRP of $180, the Mach X weighs in at 9.4 ounces for a men's size 10 and 8.0 ounces for a women's size 8, with a stack height of 39mm / 34mm for men and 37mm / 32mm for women.

The Mach X is available for purchase today at HOKA.com and at authorized HOKA dealers worldwide.

About HOKA®
HOKA® is one of the fastest-growing performance footwear and apparel brands in history. Conceived in the mountains, HOKA footwear delivers an unprecedented combination of enhanced cushioning and support for a uniquely smooth ride. Every day, HOKA pushes the innovation and design of its footwear and apparel by teaming up with a deep roster of world champions, taste makers and everyday athletes. From finish lines to everyday life, HOKA

fans love the brand for its bold and unexpected approach, and its belief in the power of humanity to create change for a better world. HOKA empowers a world of athletes to fly over the earth. For more information, visit HOKA.com or follow @HOKA. #FlyHumanFly

About Deckers Brands
Deckers Brands is a global leader in designing, marketing and distributing innovative footwear, apparel and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The Company's portfolio of brands includes UGG®, KOOLABURRA®, HOKA®, Teva®, and Sanuk®. Deckers Brands products are sold in more than 50 countries and territories through select department and specialty stores, Company-owned and operated retail stores, and select online stores, including Company-owned websites. Deckers Brands has 50-years of history building niche footwear brands into lifestyle market leaders attracting millions of loyal consumers globally. For more information, please visit www.deckers.com

HOKA Media Contacts 
Miranda Young
HOKA Global Brand Communications
[email protected] 

Alice Baker
OutsidePR
[email protected] 

Jackie Sumsky
Azione PR
[email protected] 

SOURCE HOKA

Also from this source

HOKA UNVEILS FIRST GLOBAL CAMPAIGN AS A BILLION DOLLAR BRAND

HOKA x Cotopaxi Launch Second Collaboration in Partnership with True Colors United

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.