HOKA ONE ONE® Announces Launch of the TenNine Hike GTX, A New Innovation Designed to Provide Hiking's Smoothest Ride

The TenNine Hike GTX features HOKA's unique HUBBLE® Geometry, which – along with the brand's signature Meta-Rocker in the midsole and 4-millimeter offset – is designed to gently catch the foot's impact, spend less time decelerating upon impact, and spend more time accelerating on toe-off, propelling users smoothly and softly through each stride. In a lab study, the TenNine Hike GTX had a lower loading rate than the other hiking shoes it was tested against, providing a smoother impact. The difference is even more pronounced when wearing a backpack vs. not carrying anything. The wide, maximal-cushion platform is designed to be ultra-stable, and at just 416 grams (M9), the TenNine Hike GTX is soft, light and efficient.

Tested for 1300 miles and over one thousand hours on the trail, and for 142 hours in the lab, the TenNine Hike GTX is designed to provide the top performance on the trail that athletes have come to expect from HOKA, whether users are exploring on a day hike or a multi-day backpacking trek. A Vibram® Megagrip outsole with Litebase construction provides superior traction and durability at minimal weight, while ARIAPRENE® fabric in strategic zones offers a snug fit and breathability. Finally, GORE-TEX product technology with leaf bootie protects users' feet in wet and cold conditions.

"HOKA leads with performance and has never hesitated to take a bold and unexpected approach to providing the best products for athletes of all types," said Gretchen Weimer, Vice President of Product at HOKA ONE ONE. "The TenNine Hike GTX broadens our legacy in the mountains and on the trail by expanding on our hiking line, and continues the innovative arc that has already helped us reimagine how performance footwear can look and feel. It calls upon the cushion and smooth ride that have always characterized our shoes and adds some new features that make the TenNine Hike GTX a product in its own league. I don't think it's an exaggeration to say this is the future of hiking."

The TenNine Hike GTX also marks an effort by HOKA to help protect the place athletes explore by continuing to make their products with increasingly sustainable materials. The GORE-TEX product technology with leaf fabric featured in the TenNine Hike GTX is crafted with 45% recycled content by weight and 71% recycled material in the face fabric, while ARIAPRENE® is made with 100% recycled polyester in its bottom-layer mesh and 25% recycled EVA in its midlayer. The laces, heel pull and color lining are all 100% recycled; and the durable water repellent treatments designed to make the shoe waterproof are made without environmentally-harmful perfluorochemicals.

The TenNine Hike GTX is available at hokaoneone.com for pre-sale today and will launch online and at select retailers on November 1, 2020.

About HOKA ONE ONE®

HOKA ONE ONE® produces premium performance footwear and apparel for athletes of all types. Born in the mountains, HOKA ONE ONE shoes were initially distinguished by their oversized midsoles; today they are designed with the same enhanced cushioning, inherent stability and problem-solving inspiration to meet the running, walking, fitness and outdoor needs of a wide variety of users. With a bold and often unexpected approach, HOKA ONE ONE empowers athletes of all levels to feel like they can fly. For more information, visit hokaoneone.com or follow @hokaoneone #timetofly.

About Deckers Brands

Deckers Brands is a global leader in designing, marketing and distributing innovative footwear, apparel and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The Company's portfolio of brands includes UGG®, KOOLABURRA®, HOKA ONE ONE®, Teva®, and Sanuk®. Deckers Brands products are sold in more than 50 countries and territories through select department and specialty stores, Company-owned and operated retail stores, and select online stores, including Company-owned websites. Deckers Brands has over 40 years of history of building niche footwear brands into lifestyle market leaders attracting millions of loyal consumers globally. For more information, please visit www.deckers.com .

