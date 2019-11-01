HOKA ONE ONE Announces New Capsule Collection with Opening Ceremony

"At HOKA, we act boldly and aim to do the unexpected, and we collaborate with partners who operate and think the same way," said Wendy Yang, President of HOKA ONE ONE. "Opening Ceremony has staked out their place in the industry with head-turning designs and adherence to its principles of exploration and friendship around the globe. We are thrilled to combine our perspectives with theirs for this exciting new collection."

"HOKA is an innovative brand that marches to the beat of its own drum, balancing design and function in a distinctive way," said Humberto Leon, co-founder of Opening Ceremony. "At Opening Ceremony, we have always prioritized individuality and bold design, so this partnership was a natural fit."

For the collaboration, HOKA worked with Opening Ceremony on three separate launches from November 1, 2019 to February 6, 2020. Each style features Opening Ceremony's modern take on HOKA's signature design with minimalistic colorways and futuristic accents.

Available today, the HOKA x OC Bondi ($185) is a new take on the original max-cushion road running shoe. An adaptation of the Bondi 5, the HOKA x OC Bondi features a full EVA midsole with signature HOKA cushioning, with an early stage Meta-Rocker for a smooth transition through the gait cycle and a moderate heel bevel designed for a smooth transition from the heel. Flat-waisted geometry and a wide footbed provides inherent stability, and a leather Comfort Frame upper provides superior comfort and support in a package that can stand out – or blend in– in any cityscape.

Available December 5, the HOKA x OC Tor Ultra Hi ($260) features HOKA trail running comfort and traction with the support of a hiking boot. A triple-density midsole offers soft EVA foam for cushion, a layer of rubberized EVA for responsive support, and an outsole with Vibram® Megagrip atop aggressive, multidirectional lugs for maximum grip on any surface. A flexible collar provides ankle support without added restriction, and a full-grain leather and textile upper makes this a durable tool from city to summit. Add an eVent waterproof bootie to keep your feet dry in various conditions, and this is a shoe that can do it all.

Available February 6, 2020, the HOKA x OC Clifton ($150) offers a fresh iteration of the popular trainer that combines HOKA cushion and geometry with an incredibly lightweight ride. With an airy EVA footbed and a neutral last adapted from the Clifton 3, the HOKA x OC Clifton adds a leather upper with colorful accents for a classic lifestyle look.

The HOKA x OC collection will be available at hokaoneone.com, openingceremony.com, Opening Ceremony stores and at select retailers.

About HOKA ONE ONE®

HOKA ONE ONE® produces premium performance footwear for athletes of all types. Born in the mountains, HOKA ONE ONE shoes were initially distinguished by their oversized midsoles; today they are designed with the same enhanced cushioning, inherent stability and problem-solving inspiration to meet the running, walking, fitness and outdoor needs of a wide variety of users. With a bold and often unexpected approach, HOKA ONE ONE empowers athletes of all levels to feel like they can fly. For more information, visit hokaoneone.com or follow @hokaoneone #timetofly.

About Opening Ceremony

Opening Ceremony was founded in September 2002 in New York by Carol Lim and Humberto Leon—with the idea of bringing their love of travel and fashion to a concept boutique. The company has grown to encompass retail outlets in New York, Los Angeles and Tokyo; the Opening Ceremony ready-to-wear and accessories collections for men and women; and a comprehensive online platform. Opening Ceremony has also become known for its myriad innovative collaborations, including with style icon Chloë Sevigny and filmmaker Spike Jonze. For more information on Opening Ceremony, please visit www.openingceremony.com.

