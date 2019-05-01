HOKA ONE ONE Announces Project Carbon X: A 100K World Record Attempt in Brand-New Carbon X Shoe

Project Carbon X features a 100K race starting in Folsom, Calif. and finishing in Sacramento, Calif. on Saturday, May 4. HOKA ultrarunners Jim Walmsley, Patrick Reagan, Tyler Andrews and Mike Wardian, alongside reigning IAAF 100K World Champion Hideaki Yamauchi and fellow Japanese runner Yoshiki Takada, will attempt to better Nao Kazami's World Record of 6:09:14, set last year. HOKA athlete Sabrina Little, along with Aiko Kanematsu, will also race the 100K and chase the women's World Record of 6:33:11, set in 2000 by Tomoe Abe. HOKA athletes Sage Canaday, Tim Freriks, Sarah Bard and Jared Hazen will act as pacers during the record attempts.

Additionally, five teams of ten runners each will simultaneously participate in a 10x10K relay on the same course. A mix of HOKA athletes and athletes from select retail partners, these mixed-gender teams will also seek to break the 10x10K mixed-gender World Record.

NorCalUltras, a Roseville, Calif.-based ultrarunning event management company, will direct the race.

Information on Project Carbon X, including teaser videos, can be found here. This page will also host a livestream of Project Carbon X May 4. The 10x10K mixed-gender relay begins at 5:50 AM PST, and the 100K race begins at 6 AM. The live feed will include commentary from HOKA athletes Magda Boulet and Eric Senseman, among other commentators.

"My passion and love of running is rooted in the trails; however, road ultras have a history that excites me," said Walmsley, who in 2018 set a course record at both the Western States Endurance Run and Lake Sonoma 50 Mile, and won his third consecutive "Ultrarunner of the Year" title from Ultrarunning Magazine. "I'm fortunate to work with HOKA given their history of creating innovative, performance-oriented products for any surface or distance."

"Project Carbon X celebrates HOKA's vision of empowering a world of athletes to fly over the Earth," said Wendy Yang, President of HOKA ONE ONE. "Some of our top athletes will be chasing a new world standard in our most innovative shoe yet, and they'll be doing it alongside relay teams who are also chasing a world record. The Carbon X is designed for athletes of all types to chase their own personal best."

The Carbon X is designed to propel athletes to their best performance and is filled with features for athletes of all levels, regardless of distance or speed. It features a carbon-fiber plate in its midsole and an aggressive Metarocker™, which are designed to provide an efficient, propulsive ride for athletes going any speed. HOKA's signature active footframe construction is designed to make the shoe remarkably stable and supportive for a racing flat that weighs in at a mere 8.5 ounces (men's size 9).

"The Carbon X embodies everything that has made HOKA such a popular and quickly-growing brand," said Gretchen Weimer, Vice President of Product at HOKA ONE ONE. "Combining premium performance engineering, an extraordinary weight-to-cushion ratio, and a user-friendly geometry and ride, this shoe is designed to empower athletes the world over, and to help them feel like they can fly."

The Carbon X will be available for sale at hokaoneone.com May 15, and will launch globally online and in retailers June 1.

About HOKA ONE ONE®

HOKA ONE ONE® produces premium performance footwear for athletes of all types. Initially distinguished by their extra-thick midsoles, HOKA shoes were first embraced by competitive ultrarunners because of their enhanced cushioning and inherent stability, and today are designed to meet the running, walking and fitness needs of a wide variety of users. HOKA's road running, trail running, hiking and fitness shoes appeal to serious runners and fitness enthusiasts alike who enjoy the shoes' unique ride and performance characteristics. For more information, visit hokaoneone.com or follow @hokaoneone #timetofly.

About Deckers Brands

Deckers Brands is a global leader in designing, marketing and distributing innovative footwear, apparel and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The Company's portfolio of brands includes UGG®, KOOLABURRA®, HOKA ONE ONE®, Teva®, and Sanuk®. Deckers Brands products are sold in more than 50 countries and territories through select department and specialty stores, Company-owned and operated retail stores, and select online stores, including Company-owned websites. Deckers Brands has a 40-year history of building niche footwear brands into lifestyle market leaders attracting millions of loyal consumers globally. For more information, please visit www.deckers.com .

About the City of Folsom

Folsom is a dynamic and contemporary city with strong roots in gold rush and railroad history. Beautifully located between Folsom Lake and the shores of Lake Natoma, Folsom is a recreational paradise with 56-plus miles of trails providing easy access for runners, paddlers, boaters and cyclists. The recently-opened Johnny Cash Trail is a great addition to the extensive trail system. With 46 parks, a year-round Aquatic Center and a very temperate climate, Folsom is a frequent host for a wide variety of sporting events. The revitalized Historic District is a big draw with shopping, dining and history in a quaint, walkable downtown. The Harris Center, a 50 million dollar performing arts venue, brings major entertainment into the community.

The arrival of Intel 20-plus years ago was the launch of Folsom's reputation as a high-tech hub for the region. Today, the development of land south of Highway 50 for residential and commercial expansion will put Folsom on the map again for innovation and opportunity. Folsom's schools and quality of life are continually recognized nationally, including "#1 Place to Raise a Family in California" by WalletHub.com.

Folsom is conveniently located 20 miles east of Sacramento and halfway between San Francisco and Lake Tahoe. Lean more about the City of Folsom at www.VisitFolsom.com.

About Sacramento County

Sacramento County covers 984 square miles and is home to 1.5 million residents and seven cities. The population of Sacramento County's unincorporated area is 564,657. If it were a city, it would be the largest in the greater Sacramento region and the 5th largest in the state. Sacramento County has more than 30 departments and offices that provide services to County residents. The County is responsible for services including the Airport System, Animal Care and Regulation, Clerk Recorder, Criminal Justice, Health and Welfare, Property Tax System, Regional Parks, Sheriff, Transportation, Waste Management and Recycling, Voter Registration, and Water Resources, among others.

About NorCalUltras

NorCalUltras is Northern California's premiere ultrarunning event management company. NorCalUltras trail races are renowned for providing runners with first class experience from start to finish. Each endurance race features excellent, well-marked courses, a professionally organized race team, top of the line swag and remarkable post-race festivities. For more information visit www.norcalultras.com.

