HOKA ONE ONE® Introduces the Next Iteration of Popular Bondi Line-The All-New Bondi X

Among its new features, the Bondi X includes a signature HOKA carbon fiber plate designed to make the technology's propulsive, efficient ride accessible to all athletes—not just competitive runners. When paired with the original Bondi cushioning and lines, the Bondi X carbon innovation is designed to give runners of all levels stiffer, more energy-efficient movement through each stride.

The Bondi X also features signature elements of the coveted "HOKA ride" including an early stage meta-rocker providing a smooth transition from heel to toe-off, an extended heel, specialized midsole geometries, with the lightest foam HOKA has created to-date. The Bondi X is a performance upgrade from the template popularized by the original Bondi franchise.

"The original Bondi has helped our consumers run far, easy, and long since day one. The idea for the Bondi X came naturally, as our team is always looking to push geometries that aren't intuitive to the rest of the marketplace," said Gretchen Weimer, Vice President of Product at HOKA. "As always, we listened to the feedback we've heard from consumers over the years and implemented that to create what has the potential to be our most effective runner to date."

More Fast Built In

Weighing in at 9.1 oz for a women's size 7 and 10.6 oz for a men's size 9, the Bondi X is remarkably lightweight while boasting an extended rocker for greater accelleration. The upper is a mesh construction complete with 3D hotmelt yarns that are durable while still breathable.

Weimer added, "The Bondi X is the pinnacle of HOKA's progression thus far. This is our way of honoring what sets HOKA apart from the rest of our competitors, and democratizing innovation that might have only been reserved for competitive runners in the past. It's the standard bearer for what we can do as a team, and it paves the way for more to come."

The Bondi X will be available for purchase October 1 at HOKA.com and at HOKA retailers worldwide. MSRP $200

