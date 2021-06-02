HOKA ONE ONE® Strengthens Leadership Team With New Hires

Norma Delaney has been named Vice President, Global Brand Marketing after several years of collaborating with HOKA as a consultant. Previously, Delaney spent 11 years in marketing leadership roles at New Balance, where she notably launched and served as Global Head of Marketing for NB Women: a cross-category, multi-platform marketing effort that contributed significantly to New Balance's expansion from $1.5 billion to $4 billion in annual global revenue during her tenure.

"When I think of HOKA, one word comes to mind, and that is 'abundance'. HOKA is a brand with an abundance of heart, talent, innovation, game changing products, and passionate fans," Delaney said. "Most of all, HOKA has an abundance of opportunity. It is already a history-making brand, and I am thrilled to join the team as we write this next chapter together."

Known for her consumer-centric approach, strategic marketing leadership, collaborative style and creative excellence, Delaney brings considerable experience from other global brands including Burton, Rockport, Sperry, Keds and W.L. Gore. She earned her B.A. from Colby College and her MBA in Marketing from Boston College's Carroll School of Management.

Additionally, Erika Gabrielli has been appointed Senior Director, HOKA Global Integrated Marketing after nearly ten years with HOKA parent company Deckers Brands, where she most recently served as Senior Director, Global Marketing at Teva. Gabrielli has also held marketing positions at adidas, Yakima, Airwalk and Red Bull. She will play a key role in driving the fast-paced growth of HOKA by leading global marketing integration, as well as seasonal creative and product storytelling. Gabrielli earned her B.S. in Marketing at the University of Colorado at Boulder and her MBA in Sports Business at the University of Oregon.

About HOKA ONE ONE®

HOKA ONE ONE® is one of the fastest-growing performance footwear and apparel brands in history. Conceived in the mountains, HOKA footwear delivers an unprecedented combination of enhanced cushioning and support for a uniquely smooth ride. Every day, HOKA pushes the innovation and design of its footwear and apparel by teaming up with a deep roster of world champions, taste makers and everyday athletes. From finish lines to everyday life, HOKA fans love the brand for its bold and unexpected approach, and its belief in the power of humanity to create change for a better world. HOKA empowers a world of athletes to fly over the earth. For more information, visit hokaoneone.com or follow @hokaoneone. #TimeToFly

About Deckers Brands

Deckers Brands is a global leader in designing, marketing and distributing innovative footwear, apparel and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The Company's portfolio of brands includes UGG®, KOOLABURRA®, HOKA ONE ONE®, Teva®, and Sanuk®. Deckers Brands products are sold in more than 50 countries and territories through select department and specialty stores, Company-owned and operated retail stores, and select online stores, including Company-owned websites. Deckers Brands has over 40 years of history building niche footwear brands into lifestyle market leaders attracting millions of loyal consumers globally. For more information, please visit www.deckers.com.

HOKA MEDIA CONTACTS:

Miranda Young

Associate Manager, HOKA Global Brand Communications – PR

[email protected]

Farial Moss

Azione PR

[email protected]

Gordon Wright

Outside PR

[email protected]

SOURCE HOKA ONE ONE

