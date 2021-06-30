HOKA ONE ONE® Strengthens Product Team with Senior Director Hires

Evie Moe has been hired as the brand's first Senior Director of Apparel. With 20 years of experience in apparel, ranging from performance running to lifestyle and swimwear, she brings a consumer-centric approach to apparel, inspired by her extensive travels. Moe most recently served as the Vice President of Design at Cotopaxi, where she led the team designing sustainably minded apparel and packs. Prior to Cotopaxi, she held a variety of roles at New Balance, including leading the global design team for men's and women's performance and lifestyle apparel categories, which saw significant growth during her tenure.

Moe has also worked as a designer at lucy Activewear and Perry Ellis International, and holds a B.S. in Apparel Design from Oregon State University. She takes the helm of the fast-growing HOKA apparel division, which launched in March 2020 and has produced premium performance athletic and lifestyle wear to support athletes from race to recovery.

Matt Rask has been hired as the Senior Director of Footwear Design, bringing significant design and creative leadership experience to the HOKA footwear team. He has served as Senior Creative Director for the Running and Outdoor divisions at Under Armour, Lead Designer at Smith Optics, and Senior Designer at Nike. Rask was also the Owner and Principal of Jackelope Studios, where he developed creative and design solutions for Patagonia, Black Diamond, Nike, Oakley, Keen and Anon.

Over his two decades in the outdoor and athletic industry, Rask has demonstrated a unique talent for ideating unconventional, leading-edge creative solutions. He earned his B.A. in Industrial Design from Art Center College of Design.

"In our first decade as a brand, HOKA footwear – and more recently, HOKA apparel – has already made us reimagine what products can do, how they can look, and most importantly, how they can perform and feel. The challenge for HOKA going forward is: now that we've already changed the game, how do we continue to innovate, push the envelope, and provide groundbreaking solutions for athletes?" said Gretchen Weimer, Vice President of Product at HOKA ONE ONE. "Evie and Matt are both uniquely suited to meet this challenge, and to lead HOKA into its next chapter. They both bring a wealth of experience and a track record of creative, innovative problem-solving that will make them tremendous assets to our mission of empowering all athletes to fly. We are thrilled to add them to the team."

About HOKA ONE ONE®

HOKA ONE ONE® is one of the fastest-growing performance footwear and apparel brands in history. Conceived in the mountains, HOKA footwear delivers an unprecedented combination of enhanced cushioning and support for a uniquely smooth ride. Every day, HOKA pushes the innovation and design of its footwear and apparel by teaming up with a deep roster of world champions, taste makers and everyday athletes. From finish lines to everyday life, HOKA fans love the brand for its bold and unexpected approach, and its belief in the power of humanity to create change for a better world. HOKA empowers a world of athletes to fly over the earth. For more information, visit hokaoneone.com or follow @hokaoneone. #TimeToFly

About Deckers Brands

Deckers Brands is a global leader in designing, marketing and distributing innovative footwear, apparel and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The Company's portfolio of brands includes UGG®, KOOLABURRA®, HOKA ONE ONE®, Teva®, and Sanuk®. Deckers Brands products are sold in more than 50 countries and territories through select department and specialty stores, Company-owned and operated retail stores, and select online stores, including Company-owned websites. Deckers Brands has over 40 years of history building niche footwear brands into lifestyle market leaders attracting millions of loyal consumers globally. For more information, please visit www.deckers.com.

