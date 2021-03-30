HOKA ONE ONE® x Cotopaxi® Empowers All Athletes to Explore the Trails

The collaboration introduces limited HOKA x Cotopaxi styles of the Torrent 2 trail shoe and Batac 16L Del Día Backpack. The Torrent 2 (MSRP $130) is a lightweight, nimble trail shoe designed to be agile on challenging terrain yet provide the enhanced cushioning and smooth ride that have been the hallmark of HOKA footwear since the brand's inception over ten years ago; the Batac 16L Del Día Backpack (MSRP $65) is made of repurposed materials and offers unstructured versatility, making it a great school pack, gym bag, and daily travel companion. Both of these special-edition products have been designed with color blocks celebrating the bold, empowering, unapologetic ethos of HOKA and Cotopaxi.

Additionally, the collaboration will be supported by a virtual edition of Cotopaxi's signature adventure scavenger hunt series, Questival, on April 23. Tying into the design of the special-edition products, the theme of this Questival is "Chase the Bright Side": a call to action embodying both brands' desires to make the world a better place. Proceeds from the event will be used to fund a grant supporting Big City Mountaineers (BCM), an organization providing free, fully-outfitted, professionally-led backcountry trips for youth from disinvested communities; both brands will also use proceeds from the sale of the collab products to make an additional donation to BCM. The HOKA x Cotopaxi Questival is an adventure scavenger hunt that will be held virtually and is open to participants from anywhere in the United States. More information about the Questival, including registration details, can be found here.

"Cotopaxi's passion for sustainable design and community building is at the core of our brand, and our tireless efforts to support the greater good are evident through thoughtful product creation, impact and cause-driven work, and our considered collaborative partnerships," said Davis Smith, CEO and co-founder of Cotopaxi. "By joining forces with HOKA to drive economic and social equity through products, events, and shared grants to Big City Mountaineers, our two brands can increase the value we provide to our shared community."

"Our mission is to empower all athletes to fly, and the HOKA x Cotopaxi collaboration starkly highlights the bold and unexpected approach HOKA has always taken in pursuit of that mission," said Gretchen Weimer, Vice President of Product at HOKA ONE ONE. "Partnering with a like-minded brand in Cotopaxi helps us empower more people to explore their world and, hopefully, dedicate themselves to changing it for the better. We are also humbled and honored that this partnership can help support the work of Big City Mountaineers, whose mission empowers potentially life-changing access to the outdoors for youth across the United States."

The HOKA x Cotopaxi collaboration collection launches online at cotopaxi.com , hokaoneone.com and REI.com , and at all REI retail stores, on March 30.

About Cotopaxi

Cotopaxi is an outdoor gear brand and Benefit Corporation with a social mission. With two storefronts and a strong ecommerce platform, and employing over 80 staff members, we offer conscious customers responsibly designed apparel whose sales support our mission to alleviate poverty. Through the Cotopaxi Foundation, the company has awarded more than 60 traceable grants to vetted organizations on the front lines of addressing poverty. For more information please visit http://www.cotopaxi.com .

About HOKA ONE ONE®

HOKA ONE ONE® is one of the fastest-growing performance footwear and apparel brands in history. Conceived in the mountains, HOKA footwear delivers an unprecedented combination of enhanced cushioning and support for a uniquely smooth ride. Every day, HOKA pushes the innovation and design of its footwear and apparel by teaming up with a deep roster of world champions, taste makers and everyday athletes. From finish lines to everyday life, HOKA fans love the brand for its bold and unexpected approach, and its belief in the power of humanity to create change for a better world. HOKA empowers a world of athletes to fly over the Earth. For more information, visit hokaoneone.com or follow @hokaoneone. #TimeToFly

About Deckers Brands

Deckers Brands is a global leader in designing, marketing and distributing innovative footwear, apparel and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The Company's portfolio of brands includes UGG®, KOOLABURRA®, HOKA ONE ONE®, Teva®, and Sanuk®. Deckers Brands products are sold in more than 50 countries and territories through select department and specialty stores, Company-owned and operated retail stores, and select online stores, including Company-owned websites. Deckers Brands has over 40 years of history building niche footwear brands into lifestyle market leaders attracting millions of loyal consumers globally. For more information, please visit www.deckers.com .

