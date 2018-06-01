HokuApps Redefines Enterprise Mobility for Roofing Southwest

PHOENIX, June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading USA roofing contractor Roofing Southwest has adopted a cloud-based service application enabling real-time collaboration for customers and clients. With Singapore-based mobile application development platform- HokuApps, Roofing Southwest kicks off its digital transformation project aligning big data, automation, communication and operational efficiencies at the touch of a button.

HokuApps

To this effect, HokuApps developed a smart-phone friendly app providing consistent access with a refined interface and targeted workflow, regardless of connectivity. Roofing Southwest's operational backbone is now being supported by an enterprise solution which shifts everything from a largely paper-based to a highly digital and cloud-based operation. By partnering with HokuApps, Roofing Southwest has been able to manage bulk data shared on transparent and accountable platforms, reduce unpredictability leading to time and cost overruns and lead efficient resource management simplifying operations and supply chain.

Adopting the mobility platform, the app changes the way Roofing Southwest inspects time and material tracking, security breaches, productivity measurement and incident reporting. The app reduces the wait time and facilitates the real-time collaboration of engineers, field inspectors and foremen across the organization thereby delivering heightened efficiency and superior customer experience.

Richard J Radobenko, President, Roofing Southwest, said, "The roofing sector is plagued with issues of outdated process management, lack of structured systems in streamlining repetitive tasks, team fragmentation and lack of integration. It is time that we adopted the digital route to a brighter future. With the support of HokuApps, we wanted to digitally eliminate the roadblocks with the intelligent use of technology. We believe this will catalyze our efficiency and scalability thereby transforming our business."

Fern Pais, Head- Communications, HokuApps, said, "A robust cloud infrastructure is a pan-industry business imperative. HokuApps' proven artificial intelligence and cloud infrastructure ensures seamless migration and zero disruption. We are excited to partner with Roofing Southwest and witness the efficacy of our technology in boosting their business productivity."

The business benefits are starting to show, with Roofing Southwest already achieving performance efficiencies with zero downtime and significant cost savings. Starting off with a basic app, Roofing Southwest is now looking to further leverage the tools of digital transformation offered by HokuApps into being a competitive digitalized roofing company offering superior solutions to customers vis-à-vis its peers.

Watch Richard J Radobenko, President- Roofing Southwest, speak about his company's digital transformation journey powered by HokuApps- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h2TI4yGS_8A

About Roofing Southwest-

Roofing Southwest is a leading national roofing contractor serving commercial, industrial, retail & multi-family clients. In operation since 1971, our expertise includes all types of roofing systems ranging from the original specification for sprayed polyurethane foam to the latest in single-ply, solar & green technologies. Whether you have one property or twenty-five buildings across the country, we're not only your single point of contact but a trusted partner helping to maximize the longevity and value of each roof and real estate investment.

About HokuApps-

HokuApps is the fastest growing rapid application development platform that empowers organizations to develop innovative technology solutions incredibly fast. Headquartered in Singapore, the rapid application development platform has enhanced mobile and data integration capabilities to enable companies to speedily deploy mobile and web applications. HokuApps empowers organizations to usher in their digital transformation journey to better engage with customers, partners, and employees.

Visit HokuApps at Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube

Related Links

Mobile App Development Company

HokuApps Makes Enterprise Mobility Accessible And Affordable To SMEs

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h2TI4yGS_8A

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hokuapps-redefines-enterprise-mobility-for-roofing-southwest-300658333.html

SOURCE HokuApps

Related Links

https://www.hokuapps.com

