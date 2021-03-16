Hokuli'a Unveils Exquisite New Oceanfront Real Estate On Hawai'i Island As Demand For Vacation Homes Surges

Situated along Hawai'i's famed Kona Coast, Hokuli'a's lengthy shoreline slopes gently from sea level to an elevation of 1,250 feet at the property's highest point. Development has been carefully planned to optimize ocean views from all 538 residential home sites, and the community currently offers various ownership alternatives from fully supported design-build opportunities to move-in ready property listings. Phase Two includes some of the property's most coveted lots, ranging in price from $4.25 to $7.5 million.

Founded on the principles of stewardship and community, the lots at Hokuli'a are generously sized from one to two acres, allowing homeowners the opportunity to construct contemporary Hawai'i dwellings that embrace the unique typography of the land. Sheltered by the Mauna Loa volcano, the setting has long been favored by Hawaiians for its temperate climate, gentle breezes, year-round sunshine and nutrient-rich soil. Each lot comes with its own agricultural easement, and owners have the ability to tap the Hokuli'a Community Association to assist with cultivating, harvesting and marketing their bounty.

As consumer interest in unconfined spaces outside of metro areas increases and demand for real estate across the state skyrockets, Hokuli'a embarks on its next chapter. The developer, SunChase Holdings, has enlisted Hawai'i Life – the only statewide, locally owned and operated, full-service brokerage – to lead sales and marketing for the community. Hawai'i Life represented 15 percent of the total buyers and sellers of luxury property in Hawai'i in 2020 following a record-breaking year with $2.17 billion in sales.

"Hokuli'a offers authentic Hawai'i living as it was meant to be, away from the island's densely populated resort bubbles. It is a special place with a great sense of community, and the central Kona Coast location encourages exploration of all that Hawai'i Island offers," said Carrie Nicholson of Hawai'i Life, the exclusive listing agent located at the Club at Hokuli'a. "The expansive lot sizes coupled with unmatched amenities and effortless, sustainable living puts Hokuli'a in a class all its own."

The exclusive Club at Hokuli'a is set in a tropical oasis and includes a full-service private clubhouse, providing luxurious resort amenities and services across a peaceful, open-air setting. Designed by DeReus Architects, the Club at Hokuli'a consists of nine interconnected pavilions with Polynesian and Pacific Rim-inspired design, incorporating simple, natural materials like the local ʻōhiʻa tree.

A robust wellness pavilion provides a tranquil spa with massage facilities, state-of-the-art fitness center, private men's and women's lounges, elegantly designed locker rooms, a golf pro shop and open-air yoga pavilion. Outside, a three-lane lap pool, Har-Tru tennis courts and bocce ball round out the sports center. The Pavilion Restaurant serves both casual fare and fine dining in an alfresco, ocean-view setting, while an outdoor bar features sweeping views and refreshing cocktails. An abundance of ocean activities are available from the shoreline including snorkeling, scuba diving, swimming, kayaking, and stand-up paddle boarding.

One of the most coveted amenities is the spectacularly designed Jack Nicklaus Signature golf course, which was masterfully planned to maximize the dramatic ocean views at nearly every tee box and green. Sheltered from the strong winds that affect golfers in many other areas of Hawai'i, the course enjoys gentle ocean breezes and warm temperatures year-round. Consistently ranked among the best private golf courses in Hawai'i, the impeccably designed fairways follow the gentle slopes and naturally undulating topography of Hokuli'a's oceanfront locale.

Stewardship is both a responsibility and privilege for the community that is located on one of the most special stretches of land across the state. The Hokuli'a Parks and Cultural Sites Association aims to preserve and maintain the historic areas surrounding the property and offers activities for residents. Hokuli'a is equipped with its own catchment wells and a photovoltaic system, which provides usable solar power to the Club at Hokulia. As part of its stewardship, the property established Hokuli'a Shoreline Historic Park, which spans 140 oceanfront acres and features a cultural interpretive center, hiking trails and some of the most significant archaeological sites on Hawai'i Island.

Located 20 miles (30 minutes) south of the Kona International Airport, with direct flights to and from major U.S cities, Hokuli'a is situated near the town of Kailua-Kona. Filled with charming shops and great restaurants, the town is also widely recognized for hosting the annual Kona Coffee Festival, Ironman World Championship, World Cup Blue Marlin Championship and the world's largest outrigger canoe races.

For additional information on Hokuli'a and its real estate offerings, please visit www.hokulia.com, email [email protected] or call 808-731-4354.

About Hokuli'a

Hokuli'a is a luxury residential community spanning 1,260 uncrowded acres along Hawai'i Island's famed Kona Coast. With three miles of elevated, west-facing shoreline, the property is set away from the island's densely populated resort bubbles. Hokuli'a offers members access to an award-winning Jack Nicklaus Signature golf course and best-in-class amenities including an exquisitely-designed clubhouse, Pavilion restaurant, ocean adventures, sports-courts and aquatic activities.

The developer is SunChase Holdings and capital investors are William A. Pope and S. Robson "Rob" Walton. Pope and Walton purchased Hokuli'a in 2014 after recognizing the unique and majestic qualities of the land and the rare opportunity to fulfill a grand vision for the community. Hokulia is managed under the direct leadership of Duane Grimsman, Senior Vice President of Sunchase Holdings, who possesses over 30 years of experience managing large master planned development communities throughout the U.S. and in Europe. The project is privately funded and debt free, and The Club at Hokuli'a is owned by the existing club members.

About SunChase Holdings, Inc.

SunChase Holdings, Inc. is a privately held investment company focused primarily on land and development - including large-scale master planned communities. The company has a successful, multi-cycle history of investing and lending in both performing and distressed real estate environments. SunChase is a debt-free owner of significant real estate holdings as well as equity interests in a variety of other ventures. The team consists of qualified professionals with an average of over 30 years of business experience.

About Hawai'i Life

Hawai'i Life remains the only statewide, full- service brokerage firm that is 100% locally owned and operated. Hawai'i Life is the exclusive Hawai'i brokerage of Forbes Global Properties™ and is one of Luxury Portfolio International's® global network of premier, locally branded real estate companies. The company also provides short-term and long-term rentals, streamlining the process for homeowners and tenants statewide. HGTV's "Hawai'i Life" series, now in its 14th season, draws a national audience of 22 million+ viewers. To learn more about Hawai'i Life, please visit the state's most trafficked real estate website at hawaiilife.com .

