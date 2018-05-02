¡HOLA! TV to Broadcast Live the Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

MIAMI, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- As with other important royalty events, ¡HOLA! TV will be keeping its appointment with its audience to offer the best information about what is being considered already the wedding of the year.

On Saturday, May 19, HOLA! TV will broadcast live the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle beginning one hour before the big moment. With all the thoroughness and professionalism for which the network is known, the channel's correspondent will be on hand at the foot of Windsor Castle, along with experts back at ¡HOLA! TV studios, to describe every little detail as it happens.

Following the coverage of the event that day, in the evening LA HORA ¡HOLA! Special Edition will offer a complete analysis with experts and the day's highlights.

The royal theme, however, will run throughout all of May on ¡HOLA! TV. Specials have been scheduled on other British royal weddings such as that of the current Queen Elizabeth II and the Dukes of Cambridge, or of other monarchies; programs spotlighting the couple's lives -- 'Meghan Markle, a Wedding at Windsor' and 'Harry, a Prince of the 21th Century'-- as well as specials about wedding-themed fashion and movies.

"We plan to surprise viewers with an offer they won't find anywhere else. The royal wedding of Prince Harry and the actress Meghan Markle has turned into a world-wide phenomenon and we'll be the best ones to tell others about it: live broadcast, analysis, experts, and, ultimately, the unique style of a brand that sets us apart. Our coverage is set to be the most reliable choice for those who cannot attend as guests of the big wedding of the year," said Marcos Pérez, CEO and General Manager of ¡HOLA! TV.

BROADCAST TIMES:

SPECIAL COVERAGE OF THE WEDDING OF THE YEAR

SATURDAY, MAY 19

Starting at 6:00AM/ ET

LATIN AMERICA : 5:00AM COL-MEX/ 6:00AM VEN/ 7:00AM ARG

LA HORA ¡HOLA! WEDDING SPECIAL!

10:00PM/ ET

LATIN AMERICA : 9:00PM COL-MEX/ 10:00PM VEN/ 11:00PM ARG

