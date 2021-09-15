HOLA! USA Reveals the 2021 Latina Powerhouse Top 100

"Last year, for the first time in Hispanic media, we recognized a list of 100 influential, empowering, and inspiring Latinas that have made a lasting impact in their fields. In 2021, Latina Powerhouse Top 100 continues to identify a star-studded compendium to inspire an intergenerational audience of Latinas. Their talents and efforts are the engines that keep our community inspired and more vibrant than ever. Thus, we celebrate their journeys. We sincerely thank them for their continued contributions to our culture. They are all special and inspiring," said Nagidmy Marquez, Editorial Executive Director at HOLA! USA.

In celebration of the Latina Powerhouse Top 100 during Hispanic Heritage Month, Toyota is proud to partner with HOLA! to recognize and honor Latina professionals who create sustainable and environmentally-conscious products. Highlighted as Champions of Sustainability, these women take the lead in empowering their communities and companies to make a difference in society. Toyota knows that the world's collective future – both health and well-being – depends on clean mobility, clean air, clean water, and biodiversity. With sustainability as a key driver in Toyota's global strategy, it's an honor to recognize these Champions of Sustainability.

As it is tradition for HOLA! USA, the Latina Powerhouse Top 100 will be released in both English and Spanish . "Last year we dedicated Latina Powerhouse Top 100 to Luchita Hurtado. This year, we honor actress, producer, and icon Rita Moreno - one of the very few artists to win an EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony)," added Nagidmy Marquez.

About Us

HOLA! USA is part of the ¡HOLA! & HELLO! global media powerhouse founded in 1944, which publishes 26 international editions in 10 languages throughout 120 countries. The brand's mission is to entertain through stories ranging from the latest celebrity and royal news to trends in fashion, lifestyle, culture, and beauty, to exclusive events and interviews that celebrate the greatest moments in life. HOLA! USA is the number one Hispanic entertainment site in the U.S. (non-network) and together with its sister brand HELLO! US, one of the top 30 lifestyle publishers in the U.S.

Official List: 2021 Latina Powerhouse Top 100

Entertainment

Christian Serratos, Eiza Gonzalez, Michelle Rodriguez, Lili Estefan, Gaby Espino, Jacky Bracamontes, Natalia Reyes, Anya Taylor-Joy, Bella Thorne,Daniella Alvarez, Sofia Carson, Marisol Nichols, Chesca, Aymee Nuviola, Rosario Dawson, Leslie Grace, Carmen Villalobos, Camila Cabello, Tini Stoessel, Alice Braga, Ana de la Reguera, Jordana Brewster, Lupita Nyong'o, Karol G, Kali Uchis, MJ Rodriguez, Yendry, María Becerra, Aimee Garcia, and Ángela Aguilar.

Changemakers

Natalia De Negri, Gisele Bündchen, Adriana Lima, Zoe Saldaña, The 3 Musketeers (, Natalia Dorantes, Sara Mora, Vanessa Hauc, Melissa Cristina Márquez, Jamie Margolin

Beauty

Alba Ramos, Gabriela Hernandez, Marielis Ramos, Camila Coelho, Iris Beilin, Kay-Lani, Valentina Ferrer, Ilianna Ayala, Regina Merson, Selena Gomez

Champions of Sustainability presented by Toyota

Rosa Chang, Valeria del Rey, Hannah King

Jefas

Sofia Vergara, Eva Longoria, Salma Hayek, Jennifer Lopez, Andrea Meza, Lucinda Martinez, Georgina Rodriguez, Rosie Perez, Dayana Torres, Sharon Fonseca

Disrupters

Rocio Guerrero, Luz Maria Doria, Kayla Rodriguez Graff, Mary Black-Suarez, Marialy Rivas, Julia Alvarez, Carolina Garcia, Claudia Romo Edelman, Christina Carbonell, María del Carmen Herrerías Salazar

Athletes

Diana Turasi, Marta Vieira Da Silva, Leylah Fernandez, Rebeca Andrade, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, Rashel Garcia, Yulimar Rojas, Marlen Esparza, Mariana Pajón Londoño, Nique Miller

Creative Forces

Renata Flores, Natalie Diaz, Linda Yvette Chávez, Lina González-Granados, Daniela Vega, Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Sofia Niño De Rivera, Ana Ramírez González, Lila Downs, Diana "Didi" Contreras

Culinary Excellence

Lorena Garcia, Marcela Valladolid, Alejandra Ramos, Pia Leon, Lorena Vasquez, Paola Velez, Diana Dávila, Eileen Andrade, Maria Sierra, Federica Arevalo.

