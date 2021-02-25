Holabird Sports' 3 Best Hoka Hiking Shoes For Your Next Adventure

BALTIMORE, Md., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The key to choosing the best pair of Hoka One One hiking shoes , is matching the features to your needs and goals.

Best hiking shoe for backpacking trips -- Kaha GTX

If you'll be going on longer treks or overnight backpacking trips, you need a hiking shoe with ankle support, and maximal cushion to offset the extra weight of your gear.

The Kaha GTX is Hoka's premium, multi-day backpacking shoe. It also has a 33mm stack height which is a ton of cushioning. It has a layer of Gore-Tex to keep your feet dry through creeks, puddles, or rain. And the thing that makes the Kaha GTX truly unique is that it's also extremely light for such a robust hiking shoe.

Best hiking shoe for casual day hikes -- Toa

For casual hikes, without any deep mud or serious rock climbing, you'll want a light, breathable hiking shoe.

The Hoka Toa is a great casual trekker. It has moderate ankle support, though not enough for difficult terrain. It has a breathable, quick-drying upper that keeps your feet cool. And it has more responsive cushioning that absorbs shock and springs you into your next step.

And the Toa's collar is sort of in between a trail shoe and a hiking boot . It gives you more stability, without hindering your mobility. It's got a nice mixture of letting you move freely while still keeping you safe.

Best hiking shoe for versatile hikes -- Arkali

For a combo of hiking, trail running, and even rock climbing, you'll want a versatile hiking shoe.

The Hoka Arkali , which is Polynesian for "mountain goat," was designed to be part trail shoe, part hiking boot, and part rock climber.

It has a cushioned heel, almost like a typical trail running shoe. This is for flatter surfaces where you feel like opening up and running faster. It's got moderate ankle support and a soft upper for flexibility, making it great for steep terrain. And it has a stiff forefoot for when you want to dig in and traverse the side of a mountain.

If you want a shoe built for dynamic, adventurous hikes, the Arkali is the most versatile of all Hoka One One's hiking shoes .

To learn more about the Arkali, the Toa, the Kaha GTX, and plenty of other Hoka One One hiking shoes, you can visit holabirdsports.com

