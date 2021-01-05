HolaDoctor presents HolaMedRX, a membership service for individuals without medical coverage that helps them save up to 85% on medications

HolaDoctor has designed this product for the over 14 million Latin American immigrants living in the United States who lack insurance or have insufficient coverage. To provide as much access to medications as possible to members, we have made the HolaMedRX service completely free .

Individuals with all types of insurance coverage are also eligible to use HolaMedRX. For those with some type of insurance, the program helps lower costs for medications not covered under the plan when coverage limits are exceeded and for individuals with high deductibles and copays.

How can I enroll in HolaMedRX?

To take advantage of the benefits offered by HolaMedRX, simply request your free membership card online at: https://www.holamedrx.com/

You will need to indicate that you lack medical insurance coverage or that the insurance you have doesn't cover certain medications that have been prescribed for the member or other person requesting the service. It's also important to state that you do not have prescription coverage through Medicare, Medicaid, or Tricare programs.

Once you've provided this information, you can download and print your card. The website also includes a search tool to find medications and participating pharmacies where you can use your discount.

Each member who signs up for HolaMedRX can also add up to four dependents, such as their spouse or children, allowing an entire family of up to five people to be covered under one card.

How do I use HolaMedRX?

To use the service, simply present your HolaMedRX card at the pharmacy along with a prescription from your doctor. When you present your card and request the discount at checkout, it will be automatically applied.

There are over 60,000 participating establishments across the country and in Puerto Rico. These include chains such as Walgreens, CVS, Kmart, and thousands of independent pharmacies. You can use the pharmacy search tool on the HolaMedRX website to find the participating pharmacy closest to you.

You can also order a 90-day supply of your medication through the mail order pharmacy EnvisionMail. This way, your medications will be shipped right to your home, and the corresponding discount will be applied. (Some products, such as insulin, are not available through mail order.)





Protection against coronavirus, in Spanish

In addition to providing medical services and all types of insurance, HolaDoctor also offers the most comprehensive information in Spanish about the coronavirus pandemic and its effects.

Our team of experts on healthcare, insurance, and other health-related topics have come together to write and publish guides, tips, and a wide range of informational articles regarding COVID-19 and the situation in the United States and nearly every other country the world.

This enormous, coordinated effort by our experts, editors, and writers has made HolaDoctor the primary source of information for the Spanish-speaking public on coronavirus. You can consult all this information on our website, which can also be accessed on smartphones:

https://holadoctor.com/es/coronavirus-covid-19

