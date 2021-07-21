HolaDoctor Reopens New Jersey Offices With New Health and Wellness Programming

MIAMI, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- On July 21, HolaDoctor will officially reopen its offices in the state of New Jersey. Following the closures prompted by the pandemic, the Jersey City and Perth Amboy locations will open their doors. To celebrate this return to direct client contact, HolaDoctor is launching a six-week series of events focused on health and wellness. This special programming will include activities for children, contests, DJ performances, and thematic festivals like "Hola!" and "Mela!", focused on the Latin American and South Asian communities, respectively.

HolaDoctor, the exclusive partner of Horizon Healthcare Services, Inc, was forced to temporarily shutter its offices in the East Coast state due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the easing of pandemic restrictions, the company's Jersey City and Perth Amboy locations are reopening. HolaDoctor's insurance agents are back in the office, providing direct assistance to the public and offering the best options in medical, dental and vision, and Medicare insurance.

To celebrate this return to normal and strengthen community relationships, HolaDoctor and Horizon Healthcare Services are launching a comprehensive series of events and programs focused on encouraging New Jersey residents to get help with all their insurance and health needs.

The kick-off event will take place on July 27 at 1 PM with an official reopening ceremony. The mayor of Jersey City, Steven Fulop, has already confirmed his attendance, and Perth Amboy's mayor is also expected to attend.

Six Weeks of Celebration

For six weeks starting on July 21, HolaDoctor and Horizon will host interesting and entertaining events including raffles, fitness classes, free blood pressure checks, and games and programming for all ages, in addition to offering gifts and snacks.

The Reopening. To mark the big day, activities for the whole family to enjoy will be offered in partnership with My Little Gym, which will focus specifically on programs and workshops for children.

Women's Week. During the first week of reopening, activities will be focused on women, featuring themes like "Fit and Fabulous". Organized in collaboration with the Department of Health for the State of New Jersey, this event series will promote women's health and bring in experts on various health topics.

Children's Fair. "Happy and Healthy" is a space especially for kids, featuring pets, face painting, balloon workshops, and all sorts of fun activities just for the little ones.

Hola! To reconnect with New Jersey's Latin community, HolaDoctor's offices will celebrate Latin American culture during the fourth week of reopening, featuring music, salsa classes, and all the Latin flavor in Jersey City and Perth Amboy.

Mela! Similarly, the fifth week of reopening will be dedicated to the South Asian community, with Bollywood dance workshops and many other activities focused on celebrating Asian culture.

The Grand Finale. The last week will be the "Grand Finale" of this event series celebrating the reopening of HolaDoctor offices. The closing party will feature live music, art and craft displays by local artists, and fitness classes led by F94.

Bridging the Distance

During 17 months of remote work brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, HolaDoctor stayed in contact with clients. To improve and strengthen these relationships, HolaDoctor launched a series of initiatives that have greatly impacted New Jersey's communities.

These included talks and events hosted on Facebook Live with doctors and medical experts, such as cardiologist Johanna Contreras, who explained the effects of COVID-19 on people suffering from heart disease; cardiologist Anuj Shah, who spoke about diabetes and cardiovascular illness; and nutritionist Corina Báez, among others.

Educating the public on health is at the heart of these and other programs organized by HolaDoctor. Topics explored as part of our virtual event series during the pandemic include losing weight and preventing diabetes; improving children's eating habits; cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR); and self-defense strategies for women.

HolaDoctor approaches the most important health and wellness issues of the day using evidence and facts from respected scientific sources in its monthly newsletter, sent in English and Spanish to all clients.

HolaDoctor in New Jersey

HolaDoctor launched its operations in New Jersey in 2015, partnering with Horizon Healthcare Services. Since then, the company has helped more than 17,500 clients access comprehensive and affordable health insurance.

Additionally, HolaDoctor partnered with Essex County in New Jersey to offer interpretation and translation services during the COVID-19 vaccination campaign. HolaDoctor's experience and success reaching Hispanic audiences proved to be of great help to Essex health authorities.

Its close ties to the community have also allowed HolaDoctor to participate and advance social causes related to wellness, nutrition, and the overall health of the New Jersey population, particularly among multicultural groups such as Latin Americans or South Asians.

In addition to being the principal provider of health insurance in Spanish in the US, HolaDoctor offers information and guides, COVID-19 recommendations, and accessible articles on health topics, all produced by a team of experts in medical journalism, insurance, and other health-related products.

For over 20 years, HolaDoctor has been a critical source of information for the Hispanic public, covering health, disease prevention, natural medicine, mental health, nutrition, and the purchase and use of medical insurance. All this and more can be found at https://holadoctor.com .

