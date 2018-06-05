Holand Automotive’s New 80,000 Sq Foot Showroom Features Karma Automotive’s New Consumer Interface

The Karma Revero was awarded Green Car Journal's 2018 Luxury Green Car of the Year, boasting top performance, extended battery range, regenerative braking and luxury performance with the spirit of a GT. It delivers a timeless design powered by electricity, fuel, and the sun.

"The Holand team has done an incredible job with their new showroom," said Jim Taylor, Karma Automotive Chief Revenue Officer. "The new Karma display truly captures the essence of our brand and provides the Holand team with the tools they need to properly share the Karma story with luxury car buyers."

"Bringing together all these luxury brands including Karma under a single roof will present some exciting opportunities," says Gad Bitton, President & CEO at Holand Automotive Group. "For anyone who's passionate about exotic vehicles, this new showroom will be paradise!"

The new building will be inaugurated on June 6, 2018 as part of a three-day kickoff to the Montreal Grand Prix.

About Karma Automotive

Karma Automotive designs, engineers and assembles luxury electric vehicles in Southern California. For more information, visit www.karmaautomotive.com

