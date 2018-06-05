Holand Automotive’s New 80,000 Sq Foot Showroom Features Karma Automotive’s New Consumer Interface

New Facility A "Must-See" For Any Luxury Automotive Enthusiasts
MONTREAL, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Holand Automotive's new 80,000 square-foot showroom is the first to feature the full Karma Automotive Consumer Interface. The Karma showroom within Holand Automotive's location features a variety of natural elements that have inspired the California based company. The display uses large panes of glass to provide a seamless transition between inside and outside, the epitome of California lifestyle. Architectural wood slats create clean lines to define spaces and reflect the effortless luxury and elegant nature of the brand.
The Karma Revero was awarded Green Car Journal's 2018 Luxury Green Car of the Year, boasting top performance, extended battery range, regenerative braking and luxury performance with the spirit of a GT. It delivers a timeless design powered by electricity, fuel, and the sun.
"The Holand team has done an incredible job with their new showroom," said Jim Taylor, Karma Automotive Chief Revenue Officer. "The new Karma display truly captures the essence of our brand and provides the Holand team with the tools they need to properly share the Karma story with luxury car buyers."
"Bringing together all these luxury brands including Karma under a single roof will present some exciting opportunities," says Gad Bitton, President & CEO at Holand Automotive Group. "For anyone who's passionate about exotic vehicles, this new showroom will be paradise!"
The new building will be inaugurated on June 6, 2018 as part of a three-day kickoff to the Montreal Grand Prix.
About Karma Automotive
Karma Automotive designs, engineers and assembles luxury electric vehicles in Southern California. For more information, visit www.karmaautomotive.com
