HOLBORN ASSETS APPOINTS OSTRICK AND HIRES 25 ADVISERS TO MEET DEMAND FOR GOLDEN VISAS

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As countries tighten the rules of their citizenship by investment programmes, and as demand for so-called 'Golden Visas' surges, Dubai-based Holborn Assets is launching a major expansion of its Residency and Citizenship Investment (RCBI) division.

The British family-owned wealth advisory firm, which manages $3bn of client assets, announced today that it has appointed Pablo Ostrick to be the Managing Director of its RCBI unit, known as Holborn Pass. In his new role Pablo will hire 25 advisers this year to work alongside the firm's 250 wealth managers, helping high net worth (HNW) clients benefit from more than 20 citizenship programmes offered by countries around the world.

"My priority is ensuring we provide the highest level of tailored residence and citizenship by investment advisory services as we continue to expand our global footprint," Pablo Ostrick said. "We have direct relationships with the top industry stakeholders and know how to meet client expectations whilst ensuring their investments are safe and lead to a second passport which adds value to their lives."

As it grew into a business with over 600 staff serving 20,000 clients from 25 international offices, Holborn Assets built its reputation on the quality of its advisers, who are all qualified by the UK's Chartered institute for Securities and Investments. Since Ostrick first researched existing client demand for citizenship services, and pitched the proposition to CEO Bob Parker and COO Simon Parker, Holborn Pass has already become one of the company's biggest divisions.

"The demand for alternative citizenship and residency support from our existing and new client base requires a knowledgeable and driven leader at the helm," said Simon Parker. "It's a fast-moving environment, and Pablo has shown he has the knowledge and the ability to meet the demands of our HNW investors."

Countries including the US, Spain, New Zealand and Greece have introduced 'golden visa' schemes as they seek to attract capital and entrepreneurial residents. Earlier this month, Indonesia became the latest country to launch a scheme, asking investors to set up a company worth $2.5m in return for a five-year residence permit. The rules of Portugal's programme, which has been the most popular with Holborn Pass's clients over the past three years, recently became tighter as the government seeks to address property price inflation.

"We believe the new Portuguese regulations will offer opportunities to be innovative, and we have products lined up that can service more clients than ever before," said Pablo Ostrick. "We have the knowledge, we have the global footprint, and we offer the best platform for consultants with an established client network. I am fully focussed on making Holborn Pass the investment migration consultancy of choice for HNWIs and the employer of choice for talented advisers."

About Holborn Assets

Established in 1998, Holborn is a multi-award-winning, international financial services group, specialising in independent financial advice to the expatriate market. A British family-owned and operated business, the firm has over 550 employees, including 250 financial advisers, and 23 offices around the world.

Holborn Assets' experienced team of professional fully qualified advisers specialise in delivering clients quality, independent financial advice and services. Core areas of operation include: Financial Planning, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investments, Mortgages, Tax Planning, Will Writing, Pension Transfers.

For more information on Holborn Assets, please visit https://holbornassets.com/

For more information on Holborn Pass, please visit https://holbornpass.com/

