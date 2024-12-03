Holbrook Holdings builds out Portfolio Management Team with addition of Dan Toomey

ATLANTA, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dan Toomey joins Holbrook Holdings and will manage the 5-Star award winning Holbrook Income Fund (HOBIX) alongside Scott Carmack and Ethan Lai. Toomey and Lai will be instrumental in launching a core-plus strategy in 2025.

Prior to joining Holbrook Holdings, Inc., Toomey was Senior Trader for the multi-strategy hedge fund Millennium Management. Before that, Toomey was Senior Portfolio Manager at Tennessee Consolidated Retirement System (TCRS). During his 8-year tenure managing roughly $4 billion in fixed income securities at TCRS, Mr. Toomey was ranked the #1 Corporate Bond portfolio manager in the U.S. among pension funds with >$10 billion in assets.

"We are excited to have Dan on the team," says Scott Carmack, Founder and CEO of Holbrook. "Our employees are the most important ingredient for our future success. Dan brings with him an excellent track record in corporate credit. Pairing his expertise with Ethan Lai, who I think is the best Structured Credit manager on Wall Street, and our timely macro-economic calls, I believe the investment world will have no choice but to take notice."

Holbrook Holdings is the advisor to two Mutual Funds, the Holbrook Income Fund (HOBIX) and the Holbrook Structured Income Fund (HOSIX) with current AUM of over $2.2 Billion. HOBIX is currently rated 5-Stars by Morningstar and in 2023 won Best Flexible Income Manager over a 3-year and 5-year horizon. HOSIX will have a 3-year track record in May 2025.

