Holcim US Announces 40th Annual Gygi and von Wyss Foundation Scholarship Recipients

CHICAGO, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Holcim US today announced the recipients of the 40th annual Gygi and von Wyss Foundation Scholarship, which supports the college educations of employees' children. This year, Holcim is awarding $6,000 scholarships to eight outstanding students out of a record-setting 74 applicants.

"We believe in the value of higher education and in empowering the leaders of tomorrow," said Toufic Tabarra, Region Head, Holcim North America. "Congratulations to the 2023 Gygi and von Wyss Foundation Scholarship recipients who worked tirelessly to set up a successful future for themselves. We're honored to support the families of our employees."

The 2023 recipients are:

Isabelle Dietrick, daughter of Kevin Dietrick, Senior Project Manager in South Bend, Pennsylvania.

Madison Dutton, daughter of Eric Dutton, Quarry Operator I in Ravena, New York.

Patrick Judd, son of John Judd II, Quality Manager in Paulding, Ohio.

Madison Kamyszek, daughter of Greg Kamyszek, Area Manager in Alpena, Michigan.

Rylee Miller, daughter of Seth Miller, Quarry Supervisor in Paulding, Ohio.

Sam Nixon, son of Michael Nixon, Senior VP of Manufacturing in Dundee, Michigan.

Emma Pham, daughter of Anna Nguyen, Operations Analyst in Seattle, Washington.

Ethan Purol, son of Jeffery Purol, Electrical Manager in Alpena, Michigan.

In memory of Hans Gygi and Marc R. von Wyss, two former leaders of Holcim and its predecessor companies, this award was crafted to celebrate and encourage the builders of tomorrow through a four-year scholarship program.

Each of the eight recipients is awarded $6,000 for the 2023-2024 academic year, with the opportunity for continued financial support for an additional three years dependent on academic performance. Since the Foundation began 40 years ago, more than 200 young adults have received the Gygi and von Wyss Foundation Scholarship.

