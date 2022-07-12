Holcim US Becomes Founding Member of Blue Sky Maritime Coalition, Takes Net Zero Mission to Sea

Accelerating the transition of marine transportation in North America toward net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions

CHICAGO, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Holcim US announced its designation as a founding member of the Blue Sky Maritime Coalition as it advances its mission to build a net zero future. As a founding member of the Coalition, Holcim unites with other industry stakeholders to seek ways to achieve zero-carbon emissions through various work streams, including technology, policy, finance and measurement.

"To drive a more sustainable and climate-conscious focus across all our operations, Holcim is always in search of ways to strategically partner with other entities that hold the same values," said Jared Stull, vice president, Integrated Supply Chain at Holcim US. "With this in mind, we are proud to be a founding member of the Coalition and collaboratively engaging with the other members to achieve our shared goals to transform maritime transportation."

Blue Sky Maritime Coalition consists of a diverse group of organizations focused on accelerating the North American maritime value chain's pathway to net zero emissions by evaluating, encouraging, and engaging innovation that reduces emissions. Holcim operates maritime assets on the ocean, Great Lakes and inland waterways, making advancements in clean maritime technologies a priority to significantly lower its carbon footprint.

In joining the coalition, Holcim US extends its work to accelerate the transition to net zero. From offering low-carbon cements and concretes to integrating zero emissions vehicles to decrease the use of diesel fuel, the company continues to innovate and put sustainability first.

About Holcim

Holcim builds progress for people and the planet. As a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, Holcim is enabling greener cities, smarter infrastructure and improving living standards around the world. With sustainability at the core of its strategy Holcim is becoming a net zero company, with its people and communities at the heart of its success. The company is driving circular construction as a world leader in recycling to build more with less. Holcim is the company behind some of the world's most trusted brands in the building sector including ACC, Aggregate Industries, Ambuja Cement, Disensa, Firestone Building Products, Geocycle, Holcim, Lafarge and Malarkey Roofing Products. Holcim is 70,000 people around the world who are passionate about building progress for people and the planet through four business segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, Aggregates and Solutions & Products.

In the United States, Holcim US, includes close to 350 sites in 43 states and employs 7,000 people. Our customers rely on us to help them design and build better communities with innovative solutions that deliver structural integrity and eco-efficiency.

Contact

Kelly Brown, Holcim

[email protected]

Jaylon Brinkley, Pierpont Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Holcim