Holcim US Expands Presence, Unites Legacy Brands in Boston

Holcim

12 Sep, 2023

  • Next milestone in Holcim's transformation furthers global mission to build a greener future

BOSTON, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To continue its mission to build a greener future, Holcim US, the leader in sustainable building solutions, today announced plans to unite its legacy brands in and around Boston.

Building materials provider Aggregate Industries will now be part of a larger Holcim US presence. Regional Holcim operations include concrete, aggregates, asphalt & paving and aggregate recycling across the greater Boston areas of Saugus, Swampscott, Watertown, Everett, Wrentham and Waltham. As part of this transition, the Lafarge cement terminal in Charlestown is also rebranding to Holcim.

"With the integration of local legacy operations into Holcim, the Boston area will see expanded benefits of construction projects made from quality, innovative materials, such as ECOPact, that not only build needed infrastructure but also meet ambitious sustainability targets," said Domenico D'Aqui, senior vice president and general manager, Northeast and Great Lakes Regions. "The step we're taking today ensures our continued progress toward a sustainable future, working toward our global mission to lower the carbon footprint of the construction industry and bring advanced sustainable building solutions to all."

The Boston transition follows the Holcim US rebrand that launched in March of 2022, followed by subsequent regional transitions in Texas, Colorado, Louisiana, Washington, D.C., and Michigan. Uniting these brands as Holcim contributes to the company's ongoing initiatives to lead with sustainability in all facets of its operations and empowers its work as a sustainable builder of progress.

About Holcim
Holcim is a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions. Driven by its purpose to build progress for people and the planet, its 60,000 employees are on a mission to decarbonize building, while improving living standards for all. The company empowers its customers across all regions to build better with less, with its broad range of low-carbon and circular solutions, from ECOPact to ECOPlanet. With its innovative systems, from Elevate's roofing to PRB's insulation, Holcim makes buildings more sustainable in use, driving energy efficiency and green retrofitting. With sustainability at the core of its strategy, Holcim is becoming a net-zero company with 1.5°C targets validated by SBTi. In the United States, Holcim, includes close to 350 sites in 43 states and employs 7,000 people. Our customers rely on us to help them design and build better communities with innovative solutions that deliver structural integrity and eco-efficiency.

