Holcim US Further Expands Aggregates Footprint in Colorado and Arizona

Leading aggregates position in dynamic Denver market and strong footprint in Arizona offers excellent synergies with Holcim's business

DENVER, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Holcim US is strengthening its presence in the Mountain Region with a second acquisition in as many months. Today, Holcim announced the acquisition of the sand and aggregate operations of Pioneer Landscape Centers ("Pioneer").

With the growing rate of construction in the Denver, Colorado Springs and Phoenix markets, this transaction strengthens Holcim's position by adding to local reserves, alleviating supply constraints and expanding existing quarry production.

"This acquisition brings about significant synergies to address supply and distribution segments of our business," said Toufic Tabbara, Region Head, North America at Holcim US. "Given the strong growth expected in this market, we're thrilled to bring further operational longevity and value to our team. We look forward to welcoming Pioneer's quarry team into the Holcim family."

Included in the deal are thirteen quarries in Colorado and Arizona, with potential reserves for several decades. The purchase of Pioneer's quarries adds to Holcim's recent aggregate operations acquisition in December 2022.

Subsequent to the transaction, Pioneer will continue to operate as a leading distributor of bulk landscape and hardscape materials in the western United States, with 34 retail distribution centers serving commercial, wholesale, and residential customers.

In pursuit of this transaction, BNP Paribas acted as sole financial advisor and Davis Graham & Stubbs LLP as sole legal advisor to Pioneer, and Holland & Hart LLP acted as legal advisor to Holcim.

