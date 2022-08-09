Holcim US Increases Aggregate Capabilities with Latest Acquisition

Acquisition expands footprint in Virginia , part of its Mid-Atlantic Region

CHICAGO, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Holcim US announced today it has acquired the sand and gravel operation of Basic Construction Company, LLC, in New Kent County, Virginia.

The transaction will add significant, strategically located, aggregate reserves for Holcim's Mid-Atlantic Region along with 230 acres of land. The acquisition advances Holcim US' goal to fuel growth through bolt-on acquisitions in mature markets in the aggregates business.

For more than 100 years the Basic Construction Company has worked in Eastern Virginia with a history of responsible operations and strong community roots.

"We're excited to add this 230-acre strategic reserve, which will support our continued expansion in the Virginia market and begin a strong community engagement in New Kent County." said Cedric Barthelemy, Head of the Mid-Atlantic Region, Holcim US.

The operations will be managed by Cedric Barthelemy, Head of Mid-Atlantic Region; Donnie Bostic, Area Manager, Southern Virginia; and Corey Johnson, General Manager, Mid-Atlantic Region.

About Holcim

Holcim builds progress for people and the planet. As a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, Holcim is enabling greener cities, smarter infrastructure and improving living standards around the world. With sustainability at the core of its strategy Holcim is becoming a net zero company, with its people and communities at the heart of its success. The company is driving circular construction as a world leader in recycling to build more with less. Holcim is the company behind some of the world's most trusted brands in the building sector including ACC, Aggregate Industries, Ambuja Cement, Disensa, Firestone Building Products, Geocycle, Holcim, Lafarge and Malarkey Roofing Products. Holcim is 70,000 people around the world who are passionate about building progress for people and the planet through four business segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, Aggregates and Solutions & Products.

In the United States, Holcim US, includes close to 350 sites in 43 states and employs 7,000 people. Our customers rely on us to help them design and build better communities with innovative solutions that deliver structural integrity and eco-efficiency.

Contact

Holcim US

Kelly Brown

[email protected]

Lauren Blalock

Pierpont Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE LafargeHolcim