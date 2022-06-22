Holcim US Partners with Parsable to Strengthen Environmental Compliance Program

Harnessing digital technology and data analytics to ensure real-time evaluation and new levels of standardization and visibility to help meet ESG goals

CHICAGO, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Holcim US has joined forces with Parsable to deploy the company's Connected Worker® software for environmental compliance at more than 350 U.S. Holcim sites. This digital tool will be key to integrating Holcim's environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) objectives with its operational and frontline activities.

"Sustainability and environmental responsibility drive the way we operate across the Holcim US footprint and we work hard to meet these expectations," said Michael LeMonds, VP, Environment, Land and Government Affairs, Holcim US. "Leveraging a digital tool that creates a cohesive, agile platform for our environmental teams and site management to access inspection data not only helps drive accountability, but ultimately regulatory compliance to support our local permits and ESG objectives."

Every Holcim site operates within permits granted by Federal and State environmental organizations' regulations for environmental emissions. The Connected Worker technology enables the company to capture, record and analyze environmental work data in near real time, ultimately decreasing compliance deviations and improving environmental performance.

"We are thrilled to be part of Holcim's open innovation ecosystem," said Navin Vardya, chief customer officer, Parsable. "As a leader in the building materials industry in the US, their investments in technology, data analytics and ESG are truly industry leading. We are proud to be a partner in helping them achieve both their operational and sustainability goals."

Holcim worked closely with the Parsable team to deploy the Connected Worker software, a combination of a no-code platform and an easy-to-use mobile app. Users can collaboratively execute tasks using digital work instructions on mobile devices, analyze new information to identify operational trends, flag incomplete jobs or issues on the plant floor, and create reports to share insights locally and across sites. The technology was rolled out to more than 280 sites within the last six months, and will be expanded to the remaining sites by July 31, 2022.

"Our goal is to enhance our environmental compliance program and eliminate potential errors associated with lost or missing inspection data," said Jim Carroll, director, Environment & Land, Holcim US. "By enabling our operators at our facilities to complete their daily tasks and capture information at every step of the way, we can streamline how data is recorded and reduce the time it takes to complete jobs, document inspections, and more."

About Holcim

Holcim builds progress for people and the planet. As a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, Holcim is enabling greener cities, smarter infrastructure and improving living standards around the world. With sustainability at the core of its strategy Holcim is becoming a net zero company, with its people and communities at the heart of its success. The company is driving the circular economy as a world leader in recycling to build more with less. Holcim is the company behind some of the world's most trusted brands in the building sector including ACC, Aggregate Industries, Ambuja Cement, Disensa, Firestone Building Products, Geocycle, Holcim and Lafarge. Holcim is 70,000 people around the world who are passionate about building progress for people and the planet through four business segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, Aggregates and Solutions & Products.

In the United States, Holcim, includes close to 350 sites in 43 states and employs 7,000 people. Our customers rely on us to help them design and build better communities with innovative solutions that deliver structural integrity and eco-efficiency.

More information is available on www.holcim.us

Contact information:

Lauren Blalock

Pierpont Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Holcim