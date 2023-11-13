Holcim US Rebrand Lands in Atlanta

News provided by

Holcim

13 Nov, 2023, 09:03 ET

  • Holcim continues commitment to customers with increased sustainability focus

ATLANTA, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainable building solutions leader, Holcim US, announced today that the expansion of its rebrand touched down in Atlanta, Georgia, one of its major cement distribution markets. The transition will see the company refresh its branding and renew its commitment to sustainability as part of the global focus on becoming a net-zero company while continuing to provide customers exceptional products and services.

With cement terminals in Cartersville, Duluth and Covington, Georgia, the rebranding initiative reinforces Holcim's dedication to the Metro Atlanta area and Southern region. The company's innovative cement solutions align with growing demand for sustainable building practices.

"The rebrand signifies Holcim's unwavering commitment to Atlanta construction and building companies, along with the greater community that has come to know us as a trusted partner," said Lee Amick, general manager sales, Southeast Region. "We're looking forward to building on our long-standing reputation for reliability, dependability, and assurance, now further rooted in sustainability and a profound dedication to environmental responsibility."

The transition in Atlanta is just one of many steps Holcim is taking as a leader in sustainable building solutions. By investing in low-carbon products such as its ECOPlanet cement and ECOPact concrete, and fostering a culture of innovation, the company remains dedicated to delivering products and services that meet the evolving needs of the construction industry.

About Holcim
Holcim is a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions. Driven by its purpose to build progress for people and the planet, its 60,000 employees are on a mission to decarbonize building, while improving living standards for all. The company empowers its customers across all regions to build better with less, with its broad range of low-carbon and circular solutions, from ECOPact to ECOPlanet. With its innovative systems, from Elevate's roofing to PRB's insulation, Holcim makes buildings more sustainable in use, driving energy efficiency and green retrofitting. With sustainability at the core of its strategy, Holcim is becoming a net-zero company with 1.5°C targets validated by SBTi.

In the United States, Holcim US includes nearly 350 sites in 43 states and employs 7,000 people. Our customers rely on us to help them design and build better communities with innovative solutions that deliver structural integrity and eco-efficiency. To learn more, visit holcim.us.

Contact
Meredith Castro
[email protected]

Lauren Blalock
Pierpont Communications
[email protected]

SOURCE Holcim

Also from this source

Holcim US Rebrands Chicagoland Operations

Holcim US Rebrands Chicagoland Operations

Holcim US, the leader in sustainable building solutions, is bringing its rebrand initiative back to its hometown of Chicago, uniting legacy...
Holcim US Flagship Cement Plant to Accelerate Decarbonization and Support Growing Markets

Holcim US Flagship Cement Plant to Accelerate Decarbonization and Support Growing Markets

In support of its commitment to sustainably supply the nation's growing construction industry, Holcim US today announced an approximate $100 million...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.