Holcim US Rebrand Lands in Atlanta

Holcim continues commitment to customers with increased sustainability focus

ATLANTA, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainable building solutions leader, Holcim US, announced today that the expansion of its rebrand touched down in Atlanta, Georgia, one of its major cement distribution markets. The transition will see the company refresh its branding and renew its commitment to sustainability as part of the global focus on becoming a net-zero company while continuing to provide customers exceptional products and services.

With cement terminals in Cartersville, Duluth and Covington, Georgia, the rebranding initiative reinforces Holcim's dedication to the Metro Atlanta area and Southern region. The company's innovative cement solutions align with growing demand for sustainable building practices.

"The rebrand signifies Holcim's unwavering commitment to Atlanta construction and building companies, along with the greater community that has come to know us as a trusted partner," said Lee Amick, general manager sales, Southeast Region. "We're looking forward to building on our long-standing reputation for reliability, dependability, and assurance, now further rooted in sustainability and a profound dedication to environmental responsibility."

The transition in Atlanta is just one of many steps Holcim is taking as a leader in sustainable building solutions. By investing in low-carbon products such as its ECOPlanet cement and ECOPact concrete, and fostering a culture of innovation, the company remains dedicated to delivering products and services that meet the evolving needs of the construction industry.

Holcim is a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions. Driven by its purpose to build progress for people and the planet, its 60,000 employees are on a mission to decarbonize building, while improving living standards for all. The company empowers its customers across all regions to build better with less, with its broad range of low-carbon and circular solutions, from ECOPact to ECOPlanet. With its innovative systems, from Elevate's roofing to PRB's insulation, Holcim makes buildings more sustainable in use, driving energy efficiency and green retrofitting. With sustainability at the core of its strategy, Holcim is becoming a net-zero company with 1.5°C targets validated by SBTi.

In the United States, Holcim US includes nearly 350 sites in 43 states and employs 7,000 people. Our customers rely on us to help them design and build better communities with innovative solutions that deliver structural integrity and eco-efficiency. To learn more, visit holcim.us.

