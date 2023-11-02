Holcim US Rebrands Chicagoland Operations

  • Latest milestone brings Holcim's global mission to create a more sustainable world to 75 percent of US operations, with more to come

CHICAGO, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Holcim US, the leader in sustainable building solutions, is bringing its rebrand initiative back to its hometown of Chicago, uniting legacy operations in the Greater Chicago Area. Former Lafarge operations in the Greater Chicago Area include aggregate sites in Joliet, Lemont, Romeoville, Summit, North Aurora, Algonquin, South Elgin, Elburn, McHenry, Sheridan, and Newark, a slag grinding facility in South Chicago and cement terminals around Chicago. Holcim US employs more than 400 people in the Greater Chicago Area.

"Right in the backyard of our company headquarters, we're excited the Greater Chicago Area operations will now be recognized as Holcim. Customers will continue to experience the same quality products and services they expect from us today, but now have access to a larger network of services and innovation," said Randy Gaworski, senior vice president and general manager, North Central Region. "This is one more step in our journey to create a more sustainable world as a trusted leader in decarbonizing the building industry."

In March 2022, the corporate US headquarters of the global building materials provider, located in Chicago, was among the first worldwide to launch its rebrand, followed by subsequent regional transitions in operations throughout the East Coast, Mid-Atlantic, Mountain and Southern United States.

With these Chicago area operational facilities now included, approximately 75 percent of US cement, aggregate and ready-mix operations have transitioned to the Holcim name, working together to build progress for people and the planet.

About Holcim
Holcim is a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions. Driven by its purpose to build progress for people and the planet, its 60,000 employees are on a mission to decarbonize building, while improving living standards for all. The company empowers its customers across all regions to build better with less, with its broad range of low-carbon and circular solutions, from ECOPact to ECOPlanet. With its innovative systems, from Elevate's roofing to PRB's insulation, Holcim makes buildings more sustainable in use, driving energy efficiency and green retrofitting. With sustainability at the core of its strategy, Holcim is becoming a net-zero company with 1.5°C targets validated by SBTi.

In the United States, Holcim US includes nearly 350 sites in 43 states and employs 7,000 people. Our customers rely on us to help them design and build better communities with innovative solutions that deliver structural integrity and eco-efficiency. To learn more, visit holcim.us.

