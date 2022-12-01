Holcim US to Advance Colorado Construction with Latest Aggregate Acquisition

Holcim finds alignment and opportunity for continued growth with aggregates deal in Mountain Region

DENVER, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Holcim US announced today it has acquired a new aggregate operation from J-2 Contracting Co., one of Colorado's premier general contractors. With this strategic transaction, Holcim gains a large volume of high-quality aggregate reserves and strengthens its place as a long-term, reliable aggregate supplier in Colorado, one of its fastest-growing markets in the US.

The deal includes substantial aggregate reserves in the form of a fully permitted and operational sand and gravel site near Greeley, CO, which Holcim will name the Scout Island Facility. A full range of screened, crushed and washed construction aggregate products are currently mined and sold at the site, seamlessly aligning with Holcim's focus on building a greener future.

"The addition of this operation ensures we will continue to provide remarkable products, spanning dozens of applications, ranging from ready-mixed and precast concrete, asphalt and base material for street and road construction for years to come across the region," said Chance Allen, Head, Mountain Region at Holcim. "We welcome several full-time employees into Holcim with this transaction who will help us continue to build our footprint in the rapidly growing Colorado construction market."

As part of the transaction, the operations will be managed by Nicholas Lott, General Manager, West Central Region.

