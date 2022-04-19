Holcim US Transitions Illinois Facility to Low-Carbon Portland Limestone Cement

The nation's largest cement manufacturer further reduces emissions and carbon footprint by expanding OneCem® production

CHICAGO, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its recent rebrand and continuing its commitment to building progress for people and the planet, Holcim US has announced that its Lafarge Joppa cement plant, located in Grand Chain, Illinois, has transitioned to OneCem® Portland limestone cement (PLC) production. The announcement follows the successful transitions to the lower CO 2 -intensive product in its Texas, Missouri and Michigan facilities.

"As a leader in our industry, it's our responsibility to build a path for others to follow by setting the bar for product innovation and improvement," said Michel Klenk, plant manager, Holcim US. "OneCem fits the bill as a low-carbon product that allows for sustained performance with lower emissions — a major demand in the industry as we help our customers achieve significant emissions reductions while delivering products that continue to meet or exceed their exacting specifications."

OneCem has been rigorously tested and proven to serve as an effective alternative for traditional Portland cement. The high-performance blended material is manufactured with ten percent finely ground high-quality limestone, resulting in a ten percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions associated with the production of Portland cement. OneCem's performance allows it to be used in virtually any cement-based application, from residential construction to large-scale infrastructure projects.

The Joppa plant— which produces 500,000 metric tons of cement annually—was constructed in 1963 and supplies cement along the Ohio and Mississippi Rivers from Minneapolis to the Gulf of Mexico and as far east as Pittsburgh. The OneCem transition builds on the plant's existing environmental sustainability initiatives, which include the operation of a Selective Catalytic Reducer to help control emissions.

By shifting operations to the low-carbon OneCem product, the Joppa cement plant will effectively reduce CO 2 emissions by approximately 35,000 metric tons each year, equivalent to removing more than 7,600 cars off our nation's roadways for an entire year.

About Holcim

Holcim builds progress for people and the planet. As a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, Holcim is enabling greener cities, smarter infrastructure and improving living standards around the world. With sustainability at the core of its strategy Holcim is becoming a net zero company, with its people and communities at the heart of its success. The company is driving the circular economy as a world leader in recycling to build more with less. Holcim is the company behind some of the world's most trusted brands in the building sector including ACC, Aggregate Industries, Ambuja Cement, Disensa, Firestone Building Products, Geocycle, Holcim and Lafarge. Holcim is 70,000 people around the world who are passionate about building progress for people and the planet through four business segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, Aggregates and Solutions & Products.

In the United States, Holcim, includes close to 350 sites in 43 states and employs 7,000 people. Our customers rely on us to help them design and build better communities with innovative solutions that deliver structural integrity and eco-efficiency.

