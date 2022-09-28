Holcim US Unites Legacy Brands in Colorado

Company expands Holcim US identity in Colorado , bringing together some of the state's most trusted brands in the building sector

New milestone in Holcim's transformation to be the U.S. leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions

DENVER, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Holcim US, the leader in sustainable building solutions, announced today plans to unite its legacy brands in Colorado. The regional rebrand will advance Holcim's innovative ideas to build progress for people in the Centennial State, while maintaining the existing teams and products responsible for unmatched customer satisfaction.

A trusted partner for decades in Denver, Colorado Springs, Boulder and Fort Collins, Holcim's Colorado-based legacy brands and operations include aggregates, cement, concrete, and asphalt and will join the Holcim Portland cement plant in Florence under the Holcim name. This next phase of the Holcim US transition will impact the Mountain Region, including Aggregate Industries, Metro Mix Concrete and Transit Mix Concrete.

"In joining the state's legacy brands and operations, our goal is to continue leading the industry into a more sustainable future, while providing the same distinguished products and services we're known for in Colorado," said Chance Allen, general manager, ACM Mountain Region, Holcim US. "Uniting these brands as Holcim builds on the market strength of each and streamlines the company's collective work as a sustainable builder of progress. Operations at each of the locations will continue to provide the same level of quality service and products customers have come to expect over the years, now under the Holcim name."

The timely transition kicks off just after the Inflation Reduction Act was signed into law, containing roughly $5 billion for various programs that aim to accelerate the industry's shift toward low-embodied carbon building material, making now a critical time to band together and maximize innovation. Uniting these brands as Holcim builds on the market strength of each and streamlines the company's collective work as a sustainable builder of progress.

About Holcim

Holcim builds progress for people and the planet. As a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, Holcim is enabling greener cities, smarter infrastructure and improving living standards around the world. With sustainability at the core of its strategy Holcim is becoming a net zero company, with its people and communities at the heart of its success. The company is driving the circular economy as a world leader in recycling to build more with less. Holcim is the company behind some of the world's most trusted brands in the building sector including ACC, Aggregate Industries, Ambuja Cement, Disensa, Firestone Building Products, Geocycle, Holcim and Lafarge. Holcim is 70,000 people around the world who are passionate about building progress for people and the planet through four business segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, Aggregates and Solutions & Products.

In the United States, Holcim, includes close to 350 sites in 43 states and employs 7,000 people. Our customers rely on us to help them design and build better communities with innovative solutions that deliver structural integrity and eco-efficiency.

