Holcim US Unites Legacy Brands in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Aggregate Industries operations in Las Vegas, Nevada have transformed to Holcim US. A trusted partner in the Greater Las Vegas Area, Aggregate Industries operations include aggregates, asphalt & paving and construction and contracting solutions, and will now be part of a larger Holcim presence in the Mountain Region.

"In shifting the Aggregate Industries brand to Holcim US, our goal is to continue empowering our sustainable mission, providing the notable products and solutions-based teams we're known for and prioritizing customer needs under the unified brand," said Chance Allen, SVP, ACM Mountain Region, Holcim US. "Streamlining the brands as Holcim builds on the respective facilities' strength and optimizes our collective efforts as a sustainable builder of progress."

Holcim will have a significant presence at the largest construction show in North America, the CONEXPO-CON/AGG conference in Las Vegas March 14-18. Its ECOPact low-carbon concrete was selected as one of the top ten finalists for the inaugural CONEXPO-CON/AGG and the International Fluid Power Exposition (IFPE) Next Level Awards Program, with the winner being announced at the March conference.

The Las Vegas transition follows the Holcim US rebrand that launched in March of 2022, followed by subsequent regional transitions in Texas, Colorado, Louisiana and D.C. Metro. Uniting these brands as Holcim contributes to the company's ongoing initiatives to lead with sustainability in all facets of its operations and empowers its work as a sustainable builder of progress.

About Holcim

Holcim is a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions. Driven by its purpose to build progress for people and the planet, its 60,000 employees are on a mission to decarbonize building, while improving living standards for all. The company empowers its customers across all regions to build better with less, with its broad range of low-carbon and circular solutions, from ECOPact to ECOPlanet. With its innovative systems, from Elevate's roofing to PRB's insulation, Holcim makes buildings more sustainable in use, driving energy efficiency and green retrofitting. With sustainability at the core of its strategy, Holcim is becoming a net-zero company with 1.5°C targets validated by SBTi.

In the United States, Holcim, includes close to 350 sites in 43 states and employs 7,000 people. Our customers rely on us to help them design and build better communities with innovative solutions that deliver structural integrity and eco-efficiency. Learn more at www.Holcim.us.

