Holcim US Wins Major Innovation Award for ECOPact™ Low-carbon Concrete

US sustainable building materials leader takes home win at largest construction trade show in North America

CHICAGO, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Holcim US and ECOPact low-carbon concrete were awarded the Contractor's Choice of the inaugural Next Level Awards Program. Voted on by conference attendees and industry peers, the CONEXPO-CON/AGG Next Level Awards celebrate exhibiting companies that are pushing the boundaries and developing next-level products, technologies and services designed to advance the construction industry.

"We're extremely proud to have ECOPact named the inaugural winner of the Next Level Awards Program, particularly as this recognition comes from our industry peers," said Toufic Tabbara, Region Head, North America at Holcim. "ECOPact, our low-carbon concrete, represents an important tool in our strategy to drive more sustainable and innovative building practices across the industry. It's important that we offer our customers quality, low-carbon building solutions that enable them to build a sustainable future for all."

ECOPact provides the global construction industry with a versatile solution to the carbon challenge, offering up to 90% lower CO 2 emissions compared with standard concrete mix designs. Projects using ECOPact low-carbon concrete are the corner stones of the future and Holcim is fortunate to have the opportunity to partner with leading influential businesses and companies to design innovative mixes that meets their needs and helps build a sustainable future.

"Congratulations to Holcim and ECOPact as the winner of the inaugural Next Level Awards – Contractors' Choice," said Dana Wuesthoff, show director of CONEXPO-CON/AGG. "This award was voted on by their peers in the industry and is a testament to the Holcim team's dedication, creativity, and willingness to push the boundaries of what's possible. It's a recognition of the hard work that goes into creating something truly remarkable, and an inspiration to continue innovating for a better tomorrow in the construction industry."

Earlier this week ECOPact was also recognized for its work with Boston University Data Center and received The National Ready Mixed Concrete Association's Innovative Project Award. Projects like this are one of the many ways Holcim continues to set the bar high for product innovation, performance and continuous improvement.

About Holcim

Holcim is a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions. Driven by its purpose to build progress for people and the planet, its 60,000 employees are on a mission to decarbonize building, while improving living standards for all. The company empowers its customers across all regions to build better with less, with its broad range of low-carbon and circular solutions, from ECOPact to ECOPlanet. With its innovative systems, from Elevate's roofing to PRB's insulation, Holcim makes buildings more sustainable in use, driving energy efficiency and green retrofitting. With sustainability at the core of its strategy, Holcim is becoming a net-zero company with 1.5°C targets validated by SBTi.

In the United States, Holcim US includes nearly 350 sites in 43 states and employs 7,000 people. Our customers rely on us to help them design and build better communities with innovative solutions that deliver structural integrity and eco-efficiency. To learn more, visit holcim.us

