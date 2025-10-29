HOLDCO ASSET MANAGEMENT RELEASES PRESENTATION PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM, INC. ON SEPTEMBER 14, 2025

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, HoldCo Asset Management, LP ("HoldCo"), a Florida-based investment firm managing approximately $2.6 billion in regulatory assets under management, released a follow-up presentation to the Board of Directors of Columbia Banking System, Inc., attaching a copy of the presentation previously provided to the Board of Directors on September 14, 2025 entitled "Failed Gambles Borne Solely By Owners – Protective Covenants Needed."

The presentation may be found at the following link:

View PDF Failed Gambles Borne Solely By Owners – Protective Covenants Needed

https://holdcoam.co/COLB

In the presentation, HoldCo disclosed that it owns common stock of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: COLB) and consequently has an economic interest in the price of these securities.

About HoldCo Asset Management, LP

HoldCo Asset Management, LP is an investment adviser located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. HoldCo was founded by Vik Ghei and Misha Zaitzeff. HoldCo currently has approximately $2.6 billion of regulatory assets under management.

Disclaimer

As of the publication date of this report, a fund managed by HoldCo has a long position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. through ownership of its common stock. HoldCo may change its views about its investment positions in Columbia Banking System, Inc. at any time, for any reason or no reason, and at any time may change the form or substance of any of its related or unrelated investment positions. If it does so, it will not be under obligation to inform anyone and does not intend to do so unless required by law.

All content in this press release and referenced presentations represent the opinions of HoldCo and are for discussion and general information purposes only. HoldCo has obtained all information herein from publicly available sources, and such information is presented "as is," without warranty of any kind whether express or implied. All data and other information are not warranted as to completeness or accuracy and reflect HoldCo's views as of this date, all of which are accordingly subject to change without notice.

This document is not intended to be, nor should it be construed as, a marketing or solicitation vehicle for HoldCo or any fund managed by HoldCo, and it is not investment advice, an investment recommendation, or an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities, including without limitation any interests in a fund managed by and/or associated with HoldCo. Any offer or solicitation may only be made pursuant to a private placement memorandum, agreement of limited partnership, or similar or related documents, which will only be provided to qualified offerees and should be reviewed carefully and in their entirety by any such offerees prior to making or considering a decision to invest in any HoldCo managed fund.

The information contained in this document may include, or incorporate by reference, forward-looking statements, which would include any statements that are not statements of historical fact. These forward-looking statements may turn out to be wrong and can be affected by inaccurate assumptions or by known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will materialize or that actual results will not be materially different than those presented.

SOURCE HOLDCO ASSET MANAGEMENT